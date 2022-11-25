Children without English as a first language outperform their peers on times tables





Children who do not speak English as a first language outperformed their peers in math, the first set of national data on children’s tables shows. The newly published multiplication table checks of more than 625,000 fourth grade students in England also showed that disadvantaged students had a lower average score than their counterparts. Among the students who took the check in the summer, the average score for those with a first language of English was 19.4 out of 25, while the average score for students with a mother tongue other than English was 21.2. The average score for disadvantaged students was 17.9, while the average score for not known as disadvantaged students was 20.5. The overall average score for all students was 19.8 out of 25. Over a quarter (27%) of all students passed the full mark. London was the best performing region in the country, with an average score of 20.9. The Southwest was the worst performing region, with an average score of 19.1. It is the first publication of the statistics of the multiplication tables after the assessment becomes legal in the academic year 2021/22. Funding of up to $59.3 million has been announced by the Department for Education (DfE) as part of the ongoing Maths Hubs program that aims to help schools improve their educational quality. The department said the money was earmarked in last year’s spending review and is separate from the $2 billion for schools announced last week in the fall statement. The gap has widened since before the pandemic and has remained at similar levels since spring 2021, according to research from the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) and the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER). Their research tracked 6,000 students who were in daycare and first grade ages four to six in March 2020 through the spring of 2022. Education Minister Nick Gibb said: Learning your times tables fluently is so important for children, both for their time at school and in everyday life, and today’s data gives us an important benchmark to build on for years to come. Math is vital for doing essential calculations, such as how a higher base rate will affect your mortgage or working out the best multi-pack bargains at a grocery store. The additional funding for Maths Hubs announced today is also crucial as we continue to raise the level of Maths education across the country and work towards our goal of 90% of children leaving primary school achieving expected levels in Maths and English by 2030. to have. The DfE said the results of the timetable check will provide teachers with standardized information to help identify pupils who may need additional support.

