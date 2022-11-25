Duke travels to Alabama for NCAA quarterfinal game

Live statistics I Watch on ESPN+I Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes l NCAA digital program

Match 23

NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

#8 Duke (15-4-3) at #3 Alabama (22-2-1)

Friday, November 25, 2022 – 7:00 PM (ET) – ESPN+

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama football stadium)

ESPN+ Talent: Gray Robertson (PXP), Hayley MacDonald (color)

MUST KNOW

For the ninth time in the past 12 years, Duke will play in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals as the second-seeded Blue Devils (15-4-3) head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. 2-1) on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. (ET), at Alabama Soccer Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Gray Robertson (PXP) and Hayley MacDonald (Color) announcing the action.

Duke’s nine NCAA Quarterfinal appearances since 2011 ranks second nationally under head coach leadership Robbie Church .

Duke makes his 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, entering as a top-16 national seed for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Duke has an overall record of 48-23-11 in 28 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

It is the first time in school history that Duke has earned a No. 2 seed, having received a No. 1 seed three times and a No. 3 seed five times.

Duke faces his ninth top-10 team this season on Friday.

Played in 39 games at Duke, Michelle Cooper scored at least a goal or assist in 28 of those games.

The ACC features five teams out of eight in the NCAA quarterfinals.

STORYLINES/OTHER BLUE DEVIL NOTES

Two of the country’s top two scorers will take the field in the quarterfinals with Duke’s on Friday Michelle Cooper and Riley Mattingly Parker of Alabama. Both scored 17 goals this season.

Duke and Alabama also have two of the country’s top-grossing duos. Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader Duke’s is second with 29 goals, while Riley Mattingly Parker and Ashlynn Serecca are fifth with 26 goals.

Michelle Cooper of Duke and Brooke Steere of Alabama played together for the Michigan Hawks club team.

Delaney Graham takes 26 minutes to become Duke’s all-time minutes played leader in the NCAA Tournament. She owns 1,337 minutes.

Michelle Cooper is the only player in the country to rank in the top-10 in goals (17), assists (11) and points (45).

The Blue Devils have 15 wins under head coach Robbie Church for the ninth time.

Kate Groff owns four goals during her career and three of them are game winners, having scored the winner against Texas.

Duke hasn’t dropped a game since Oct. 13 at FSU. Over those eight games, the Blue Devils were 5-0-3 and defeated their opponents 15-4.

Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader have scored a combined 29 goals this season.

A total of three teams remaining in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will have sister tandems: Arkansas, Duke and North Carolina. Duke’s Jenna and Emily Royson along with Delaney and Maggie Graham holds the most combined starts among sisters this season (85).

Or Kat Rader or Michelle Cooper have scored in 12 of Duke’s 22 games.

When Kat Rader scores this season, the Blue Devils have a 9-0-1 ledger. Duke is 9-1-1 this season and 19-1-1 for the past two years Michelle Cooper scores.

In the NCAA RPI, Duke is No. 7 with four losses to FSU (1), UCLA (3), UNC (5), Virginia (10). The Blue Devils’ schedule is ranked as the toughest nationally by the NCAA.

THE SERIES WITH ALABAMA

Duke and Alabama meet for the fourth time in school history and the first since October 4, 1997. The Blue Devils lead the series 3-0 with all three meetings taking place in Durham.

At the last meeting in 1997, Duke recorded a 3–0 aggregate victory. The Blue Devils defeated Alabama 16-0 in three games.

Head coach Robbie Church owns a 1-3 ledger versus Alabama during his career.

EXPLORING THE CRIMOSISH TIDE

Alabama has an impressive 22-2-1 record this season, going 10-0 in SEC action.

The Crimson Tide fell to South Carolina 1-0 in the SEC Championship, their only loss since August.

DUKE USA. THE SECOND

The Blue Devils are 38-19-9 all-time against SEC opponents. Duke is currently on a five game winning streak against SEC foes.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils have an 8-1-5 record against SEC opponents, including a 4-0 ledger in the last four encounters.

A PROFIT WOULD…

Send Duke to the NCAA College Cup for the fifth time in school history and for the fourth time under head coach Robbie Church (1992, 2011, 2015, 2017).

Give Duke 16 wins in the season, which would tie for the third most wins in a year for Church in his 22 years with Duke — 23 (2017), 22 (2011), 16 (2021) and 16 (2018). It will also tie for fifth on Duke’s all-time list.

STRONG DEFENSE…

The Blue Devil defense continues to shine in the postseason as Duke has allowed only two goals in the past five games, including three shutouts.

Texas was in the top-10 in goals scored and the Blue Devils allowed only seven shots, two on target. Alabama is ranked No. 1 nationally with 73 goals going into the game.

Overall, Duke allowed just four goals in their last eight games.

Duke has 11 shutouts this season Ruthie Jones owns six in goal.

IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Entering their 28th all-time NCAA Championship, the Blue Devils have an overall record of 48-23-11 in 82 tournament games.

The Blue Devils are down 41-16-10 Robbie Church in the NCAA Championship. He has led Duke to the big dance in 20 of his 22 seasons at Durham.

Duke has advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship nine times in the past 12 seasons (since 2011).

NCAA QUARTER FINAL APPEARANCES SINCE 2011

Rk Team Appearances (Last)

1. State of Florida 10 (2022)

2. Duke 9 (2022)

3. Stanford 7 (2019)

UCLA 7 (2022)

5. North Carolina 6 (2022)

Virginia 6 (2022)

SCHOOL RECORD SEASON…

sophomore Michelle Cooper continues to rewrite the Duke record book as she is only in her second season with the Blue Devils.

She now holds a school record of 45 points, surpassing Laura Weinberg’s mark of 44 from 2012. Cooper’s 45 points are the most in the ACC since the 2014 campaign (Makenzy Doniak of Virginia with 51).

Cooper’s six multi-goal games this season also broke Kim DeCesare’s record of five set in 2012.

With her 17 goals on the season, Cooper is one shy of matching Kelly Walbert’s record of 18 set in 1994.

As a team, Duke owns 54 assists, ranking sixth on the Blue Devil single-season charts.

NCAA EXPERIENCE

Duke has a squad that includes three graduate students and six seniors who have played in numerous NCAA Tournament games.

The Blue Devils have advanced to three straight NCAA Elite Eights, the second round in 2019 and round of 16 in 2018.

Delaney Graham and Mackenzie Pick both played in 15 NCAA Tournament games, playing 2,135 minutes combined. Jenna Royson played in 10 games and helped Georgetown shutout four NCAA games over the past four seasons. She helped lead Georgetown to the NCAA College Cup as a freshman in 2018.

Ruthie Jones appeared in 11 games in the NCAA Tournament for the Blue Devils in goal and helped Duke shutout seven in the past four years. She allowed only five goals in 11 games and averages .48 goals against with four shutouts.

The senior class has increased the number of NCAA Tournament wins each year they have been with Duke. They won one as a freshman, two as sophomores, and three as juniors. What does 2022 have in store for the selection?

Duke features 10 different players who have scored at least one in the NCAA tournament – Michelle Cooper (6), Olivia Miles (3), Emmy Durr (2), Mackenzie Pick (2), Delaney Graham (2), Eli Piper (1), Kat Rader (1), Sophia Jones (1), Kate Groff (1) and Grace Watkins (1).

LAST TIME OFF

Duke got two goals from Michelle Cooper and the Blue Devils beat third-seeded South Carolina 2–1.

Cooper scored in the 12th and 84th minutes, as the Gamecocks added a goal with 90 seconds remaining.

IMPRESSIVE START NCAAS 2022…

Duke averages 21.7 shots per game and 2.3 goals in the first three games.

Michelle Cooper has scored four goals and scored nine points in those games. Her nine points rank third in the 2022 tournament, while her four goals rank third.

Duke has allowed only 18 shots and one goal in the NCAAs. The Blue Devils also allowed only five shots on target.

Alabama has a tournament-best 14 goals, while Duke’s one goal was second fewest.

A full set of game notes can be found here.