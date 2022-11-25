Sports
Glenn McGrath worried about future of ODI crickets after sighting near-empty MCG
Australian Glenn McGrath believes the sight of an almost deserted Melbourne Cricket Ground during England’s recent ODI series is raising alarm bells for the future of the format.
Just over 4,000 fans trickled into the sprawling MCG for the final of three 50-over matches between the old rivals, leaving large swathes of the venue completely empty.
Just nine days earlier, more than 80,000 people attended England’s T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan at the same stadium, uniting players, fans and pundits in their criticism of the schedule.
But McGrath, a three-time World Cup winner in ODI cricket, believes the problem runs deeper than one ill-planned series and believes serious thinking is needed to avoid permanently squeezing the format from the calendar.
It was so disappointing to see such crowds, ODIs are really under the pump right now, he told the PA news agency from his home in Queensland.
Melbourne is considered the sporting capital of Australia if not the world, they absolutely love their sport. So for them to come out in the numbers that they did speaks volumes about where we stand.
Those in power really have to make sure that they don’t play games for fun, games that serve no purpose. The international schedule is tough enough. I think they should respect every series and every game, it has to mean something.
We have to protect the game. T20 cricket is always growing, it’s fast, fast and exciting and Test cricket really is the ultimate. I think those two formats will stand the test of time.
I really hope ODI cricket continues, I have many fond memories of it and I would still consider the ODI World Cup more important than the T20. But the format is under the pump and we need to look at how we get people to come to these games.
McGrath returns to England next spring for a theater tour with Test Match Special commentary Jonathan Agnew, paving the way for a big Ashes summer in 2023.
The 52-year-old routinely predicts 5-0 wins against Australia, but although they came close to a whitewash Down Under last winter, he expects a much more competitive England side after a major overhaul under Brendon McCullum.
I love coming to the UK, it’s always amazing how many English people come up to me and say I used to hate you with passion when you played but now that you’re retired you’re okay he said.
I take that as a compliment. There is a bit of mutual respect and fun. I’m not sure what happened in the last Ashes, but it wasn’t good. England didn’t even show up.
But this time it will be different. With Baz McCullum on board, Ben Stokes as captain and Joe Root just allowed to play, they are a lot more positive.
They support themselves very well and when it comes down to it, it’s great. I think Australia could even take a leaf out of their book and just go out and support themselves.
::Test Match Special Live The Ashes Special, starring Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath, will be touring the UK from April 5. For tickets and venue information, visit www.fane.co.uk/TMS.
