Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff is spending their vacation preparing for the final game of the regular season against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes will, of course, take on the Cornhuskers again at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday, this time seeking an eighth consecutive victory over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
But that preparation, and likely their own semblance of vacation, was interrupted Thursday morning when the Hawkeyes got some good news on the recruiting trail. Iowa received something to be thankful for from Kansas City wide receiver Dayton Howard when he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thanksgiving morning.
Howard’s commitment comes just under two weeks since Iowa received their last commitment, also from a wide bodied wide receiver. However, the Kansas City product is even bigger than Jarriett Buie Jr., who committed to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 12. Buie, a Florida resident, measured at 62 while Howard is taller at 65.
On film, he’s a bit of a different player than Buie. His route tree seems a bit less robust, showing more of those vertical routes that skirt defenses or catch over smaller defenders. That more traditionally suits big receivers who can beat the athlete and the most physically prepared defenders.
While Howard doesn’t show top speed, he more than makes up for it with his size – something the Iowa staff is clearly looking for as they move toward a future state of the Hawkeye offense. Currently only Jacob Bostick and Brody Brecht measure over 61 on the roster with Brecht the only receiver over 62. Now the staff has landed two more in less than two weeks.
As a senior at Kansas City’s Park Hill, Howard used his solid speed, great hands and A+ frame to bring in 45 passes for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception. Howard was a prospect who stayed under the radar and arrived late on the scene. That was largely due to a lack of camp visits and spending his previous season at a smaller school (Savannah) with less publicity.
That led to no offers until the Hawkeyes jumped into the mix a few weeks ago, offering Buie to Iowa the same day.
Speak against Hawkeye reportHoward said when Iowa found out about him, they made him a priority while other schools, including Kansas, the state of Kansas, state of Iowa and Colorado State played it slower, and that made a difference.
The reason I chose Iowa is that they went all in the first week they heard about me, which really means something. The culture there is second to none and it seems to suit me perfectly.
I only got one offer, but that’s all I need. A chance to prove myself.
The addition of Howard brings the Hawkeyes back to 20 total commitments in the class of 2023 after Des Moines defensive lineman David Caulker went to Iowa State last week. He joins the aforementioned Jarriett Buie Jr. and Marion native Alex Mota as wide receivers in this class. His addition jumps Iowa to 23rd nationally by Rivals and 25th by 247 Sports.
Given his size and Iowa history, Hawkeye fans will definitely jump at the opportunity to project him as a tight end. Howard did little to quash that speculation.
They just told me they need me and can use me. I play everywhere to help the team win.
Welcome aboard Dayton Howard!
Dayton Howard, WR
Height: 65
Weight: 190 lbs
Hometown: Kansas City, MO (Park Hill)
stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – NO
