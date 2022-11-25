



Former tennis proLindsay Davenport want some net rental income. Her palatial home in Orange County, CA, is available for $27,500 a month.

Located in Emerald Baya gated community laguna beachthis lovely property sits right above the water and offers ocean blue views for miles. Davenport bought the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.

With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, this luxury rental winks at anyone in need of a peaceful coastal retreat. The house is on one of the quieter blocks in the area. estate agent. com An open floor plan and high ceilings create a spacious atmosphere. estate agent. com Even the den has a beautiful view. estate agent. com Stone counters and wood floors are chic and modern. estate agent. com This home has everything a renter could ever need, including an office, dining room, bonus room, and breakfast nook. There’s also plenty of parking, with a three-car garage and three driveway parking spaces. Unfortunately, there is no tennis court on site to practice those foundations. For fun on the course or a dip in the pool, the new renter can head to the amenities nearby, including tennis courts and a place to play sour ball(the hottest new sport in the country, if you haven’t already heard). In the chic kitchen, a six-burner gas range and double oven make it easy to serve a hungry crowd. The primary suite is on the main level and has a huge walk-in closet, fireplace, large shower and soaking tub. You can go outside for a cup of coffee. estate agent. com Do you have muscle pain from your doubles? Enjoy here! estate agent. com Enjoy a closet that could almost be another bedroom. estate agent. com Born in California, Davenporta was ranked number one in the world, won 93 career titles (including six majors) and earned a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She also owns a three-bedroom house nearbySarasota, Floridaworth more than $4 million. Davenport is into coaching and recently teamed up with the American tennis player Madison Keys. She also serves as an analyst for the Tennis Channel. Randy White contributed to this report. The mail Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport operates her Laguna Beach home for rent appeared first on Real Estate News and Insights | estate agent. com.



