Pakistan’s president meets Imran Khan hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz elects army chief





Hours after receiving Lt. Gen. Asim Munir’s name for appointment as the new Army Chief of Staff (COAS), Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi landed in Lahore on Thursday to meet with Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, reported Dawn.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Lt. Gen. Asim Munir has been appointed Chief of Army Staff and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the final decision on the appointment of the army chief should be taken by the Pakistani president.

According to Dawn, the Pakistani president reached Lahore on Thursday afternoon to meet with Imran at the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence, where he is recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt.

After the announcement of the names of COAS, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the matter had been decided according to the law and the constitution. He called on the nation not to view it through a “political lens”.

He also said that the names of Munir and Shamshad have been sent for approval to President Arif Alvi, who Dawn says is also the Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The defense minister reiterated that the president must endorse the prime minister’s advice so that “no controversy can arise”. “This will also help our country and economy along the way. Everything is at a standstill at the moment.” Asif said on Twitter: “This is also a test for President Alvi, whether he will follow the political advice or the constitutional and legal advice. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflict.”

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Information Minister said: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and make Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff use of constitutional authority.”

The Pakistani government confirmed on Wednesday that it had received the Defense Ministry summary with a “name panel” for the appointment of the new COAS.

“The PM Bureau has received the summary from the Department of Defense with a panel of names for the nomination of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of the Army Staff. The prime minister will decide on the appointments according to the established procedure,” the Pakistani prime minister’s office said in a statement.

General Bajwa, 61, will retire next week after a three-year extension.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the summary had been forwarded to the PMO by the Defense Ministry. “The rest of the steps will be completed soon,” he tweeted.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister has warned opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the coalition government will deal with him after the completion of the nomination process of the new army chief.

“The process will be completed in two to three days. The excitement will end, after which we will deal with Imran Khan,” Pakistan’s defense minister told The Express Tribune. (ANI) This report was submitted by the news service ANI. TheNewsMill is not responsible for this content.

