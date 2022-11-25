Duke battles No. 3 UConn in PK Legacy Opener





THE OPENING TIP Duke heads to the West Coast for the Phil Knight Legacy, opening tournament play with a first-round match against UConn on Friday, November 25 at the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tipoff is scheduled to air live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET. Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty and Stephanie White will be in attendance, while Brooke Weisbrod reports from the sidelines. Chris Edwards will radio the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 after their 58-41 victory in Toledo on Sunday.

Regan Richardson led the offensive offense with a game-high 13 points off the bench while Kennedy Brown posted a near double-double with a team-high nine boards to go with 12 points.

The Blue Devils have been strong defensively, holding opponents to 47.4 points per game with 29.8 percent shooting.

Duke has received a huge boost from his reserves, averaging 39.8 points from the bench.

Friday marks the 16th all-time meeting between the schools and the first since the 2018 NCAA Sweet 16 — a 72-59 UConn victory.

Duke is aiming for his first UConn victory since March 28, 2006, when the No. 4 Blue Devils secured a 63-61 (OT) victory over the eighth-seeded Huskies. SHARING THE ROCK Duke has attempted the extra pass this season, assisting on 90 of his 144 field goals.

The Blue Devils average 18.0 assists per game, which ranks second in the ACC. Duke’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.23 currently ranks fourth in the conference.

Redshirt junior guard Jordan Oliver leads the team with 3.8 assists per game while also boasting a 3.8 assist-to-turnover ratio – the second highest in the conference.

sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson is second on the team with 2.6 assists per game. EXPLORING THE HUSKIES UConn (3-0) heads into the week after earning its second top-10 win of the year with a 91-69 performance over No. 10 NC State last Sunday.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the Huskies in scoring and tied her career high with 32 points.

Junior Nika Mühl set the UConn single-game record with 15 assists vs. NC State, passing Paige Bueckers’ previous record of 14. Mühl currently leads the country with 10.3 assists per game.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd earned Player of the Week honors from the BIG EAST, ESPN and NCAA after tallying 64 points in two ranked wins last week. Fudd set a career high with 32 points vs. No. 5 Texas and tied the total against No. 10 NC State.

The Huskies are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. UConn has been ranked in the AP Poll for 548 straight weeks.

The 2022-23 season will be Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma’s 38th season at the helm of the Huskies. With a win in Tennessee in 2021, Auriemma became the fastest coach to 1,100 career wins. He leads the country with a winning percentage of 88.5.

UConn is without two players for the 2022-23 season: Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady. Both suffered knee injuries in the preseason. A SOLID ATTACKING PRESENCE Senior’s Duke quartet Elizabeth Balogun junior Kennedy Brown sophomore Regan Richardson and senior Celestia Taylor gave the Blue Devils a steady hand early in the 2022–23 season, collectively accounting for 55.4 percent (41.8 points) of the team’s 75.4 points per game.

Taylor led the offensive line for Duke averaging 12.0 points per game, with Brown tied for second with 10.8 points per game.

Balogun (9.6) and Richardson (9.4) provided direct attack from the bench for Duke as the pair combined for 19.0 of Duke’s 36.6 bench points. AT THIS DATE In 16 games played as of November 25, Duke has an 11-5 record.

The last time Duke played on this day, the Blue Devils recorded a 30-point win over Longwood (94-64) in the 2020-21 season opener.

Duke and UConn have met once before on November 25, with the Huskies taking the win in 2007-2008. NEXT ONE Duke will take on either Iowa or Oregon State on Sunday, November 27 to close out tournament play.

The championship game will be played at the Moda Center (1 p.m. ET, ABC), while the third place game will be held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

