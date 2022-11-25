Live Score IND vs NZ 1st ODI India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates: IND 33/0; Dhawan, Gill give India a solid start





hello and welcome to Sportstars Live coverage of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI at Auckland’s Eden Park. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates. Southee, Henry come one after the other Tim Southee and Matt Henry have bowled tight lines and haven’t given the Indian openers much room to cash in. However, Gill showed his class with a brilliant six over the long-on and the shot was all about timing. It’s a drop-in pitch and there’s a little spongy bounce with the straight boundaries a bit shorter. Quiet start from Dhawan, Gill The Indian openers are not taking any chances and appear to be enjoying the batting-friendly conditions. Both Dhawan and Gill stare blankly and don’t rush into their shots. Gill has yet to score a boundary and is in no mood to force any hasty shots. Quiet start for openers from India Quiet start from the openers in India as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill don’t negotiate well against Tim Southee and Matt Henry. Dhawan has hit two nice boundaries and there’s just a hint of swing, not really menacing and the ball will hit the bat nicely as the innings go on. Dhawan, Gill open innings Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are in the center and it will be Tim Southee with the new ball to Dhawan. Here we go! Shikhar Dhawan at the throw It’s a great place, I love playing here. No problem batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel like the wicket is a bit tacky but the sun is out and it should dry up quickly. We have played a few series with this team before. It is a good opportunity for all young people to perform and show their talents. We are lucky to have Indians all over the world and they continue to support us, we are thankful for that. We have two debutants – Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. New Zealand Games XI New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson India Games XI India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Debut for Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh Jammu and Kashmir speedster Umran Malik makes his debut alongside Arshdeep Singh Toss update New Zealand wins toss, elects to bowl first Pitch Report by Murali Karthik & Anjum Chopra It’s a beautiful day here in Auckland. It’s a drop-in surface. He has been under covers for more than a day. We see an even covering of grass. The surface may dry up as the game progresses. There’s something in it for the sailors. The average score is 250. India will be tempted to chase, but it’s all about countering the swing. New Zealand likely to play XI New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson India likely to play XI India Likely XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Shikhar Dhawan ahead of India’s match We’ve been doing well for a while. At the same time, talking about myself, I have to keep performing. I know that until the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me sharp and keeps me hungry. Gill as opener Shubman Gill has shown his prowess as an ODI opener in a dozen games he has played to date. He has a 57-plus average and a 100-plus pass rate. Who will be India’s openers? Dhawan will come close to 38 at next year’s World Cup. He has scored nearly 1,000 runs in ODIs over the past two years. This is the only international format he plays. As T20 has more precedence, his appearances for India have been quite sporadic. To put things in perspective, both Kohli and Rohit have played a third of the number of ODIs Dhawan played, while focusing more on Tests and T20Is. India begins preparations for the 2023 World Cup After a long and eventful T20 ride, the Indian team is getting some welcome respite and grappling with the needs of a different format for the following week. The three-match ODI series against New Zealand that begins on Friday marks the start of preparations for next year’s World Cup. New Zealand squad Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham India Squad for New Zeakand ODIs Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-updates-1st-odi-2022-ind-nz-match-streaming-info-auckland-rain-forecast/article66180482.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos