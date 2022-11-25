Does the Lane Kiffin saga even overshadow the Iron Bowl?

This is the iron bowl. It’s not just another season finale. Heck, it’s not even your run of the mill rivalry. It has been the state of Alabama since 1893. Defined and divided a population in the Deep South, where football is more of a religion than a game.

It’s Auburn vs. Alabama. And just like the conference the 2 teams play in, it just means more. So many interesting storylines to consider.

Cadillac Williams steps in and revives the Auburn program. Alabama clings to the slightest hope that it could become the first two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff, all the while trying to dispel any thought that the Nick Saban dynasty is slipping away.

An Auburn win on Saturday would tag the Tide with their third loss of the season, their most since 2010, and only add fuel to the idea that the end of the Saban era could be approaching. A triumph by the Tigers would be their third straight win and they would also qualify for the bowl.

Yes, at first glance this doesn’t seem to be one of the bigger Iron Bowls as the rivalry heats up. But there is a lot to play for on both sides.

The Tigers are underdogs by 22 points, which seems absurd on the surface until you look at history. The past 5 games played at Bryant-Denny, all Alabama wins, have resulted in margins of 29, 31, 18, 11 and 49 points. A spread of 22 points therefore fits logically.

Now let’s look at brass tacks. Is he coaching for the full-time job or not? As mentioned, Williams has been a breath of fresh air to Auburn’s football program since being named interim head coach. That much is clear. But has he done enough to impress Auburn decision-makers, including newly appointed athletics director John Cohen?

In the past, I compared Williams’ situation to Ed Orgeron’s at LSU. The Bayou Bengals were looking for a direction other than a stagnant program under Les Miles. Orgeron was popular among the players and won some football games as interim head coach.

Where the comparison presumably deviates is the fact that LSU was unable to lure its big fish into the bayou. By all accounts, it was Jimbo Fisher that those Tigers were after. So when he rejected them, they chose Orgeron. It was a safe and much cheaper alternative at the time.

But in Williams’ case, Auburn’s main target seems to have some interest in the track. On Tuesday, Lane Kiffin met with his Ole Miss team, in preparation for his own heated rivalry with Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, and assured that he has not signed any contracts with Auburn.

Kiffin didn’t say he wasn’t interested in the job. He just said that he didn’t sign any contract.

Unlike his mentor Nick Saban, Kiffin has not committed to the bold lie a la Saban’s I won’t be the next head coach at Alabama. But we all know how that ended. And what is that old saying: “The fruit does not fall far from the tree.

To be fair, this could all be the truth. It could very well be nothing more than a ploy by Kiffins (and Sabans) agent Jimmy Sexton to get his client paid. Kiffin has already been offered a contract extension by Ole Miss that would make him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. He hasn’t signed it yet, presumably pending Auburn’s offer.

But what if the Tigers get the upper hand on Saturday? What if Williams leads them to a third straight win, including an Iron Bowl triumph, and an upcoming bowl appearance?

Is that what we were waiting for?

Or has the die already been cast and will the announcement follow after the Iron Bowl? That’s where we are at this point – in a rather limbo state.

It’s a distraction. A distraction for an Auburn team about to play its biggest game of the year. A diversion involving an agent who happens to be the same agent of the opposing head coach on Saturday.

To use an old cliche, that falls under the dirty pool category. But think about the source. Think of the head coach who has done the most, at least publicly, by complaining about the NIL, while at the same time accusing Texas A&M of buying its entire top-rated recruiting class.

These are the coaches and agents we deal with in college football today. But I digress.

An upset on Saturday, and seemingly Auburn would have no choice but to remove the temporary tag on Williams. Hiring elsewhere afterwards would be a PR nightmare, not to mention the player revolt that would surely result. And with the transfer portal now a weapon of power, could Auburn afford to turn down one of its own players under those circumstances?

Besides, even if Williams and the Tigers don’t win on Saturday, will Auburn really want to pay the exorbitant rent for Kiffin? What do I mean by that? Let’s take a look at Kiffin’s resume: 2 years with the NFL Raiders, 3+ years at USC, 3 years at FAU, 3rd year at Ole Miss. Nuff said.

Or will Auburn opt for an Auburn lifer instead? Williams spent his 4-year college career at Auburn. He is in his 4th year as a coach at Auburn. Given the chance for Williams to be the head coach, it looks like Auburn won’t have to worry about ever jumping ship.

Auburn claims to be related. It’s a foundation foundation, it claims.

We will see.