Davis Cup: Italy beat USA to reach semi-final with Canada





MLAGA, Spain (AP) Italy defeated the United States in a doubles decider on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches. Bolelli and Fognini broke once in each set to set up a semi-final against Canada on Saturday, who beat Germany 2-1. Earlier, Lorenzo Sonego used his big serve to beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (7) to put the Italians ahead 1-0. Taylor Fritz made it to the American level after beating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3. The U.S. has a record 32 Davis Cup trophies, but the last came in 2007 under the previous format of best-of-five games played in host nations rather than the revamped event where the final eight teams played in one spot for a week. getting together. tennis. The American team led by Captain Mardy Fish came to Spain with high hopes that it could break through that dry spell. I’ve wanted to win this thing for a long time as a player and captain, Fish said. That’s not going to happen this year and it stinks. We go home without the trophy, which is a shame. Italy, whose only Davis Cup title came in 1976, won without its two best players as Jannik Sinner has an injured finger and Matteo Berrettini is recovering from a foot problem. Sonego, number 45, hit 17 aces and never allowed a service game to Tiafoe. Sonego took the win after Tiafoe scored a forehand after a long rally to end the second set tiebreak. No. 19 Tiafoe, who reached the semifinals of the US Open in September, won their only previous meeting at the Paris Masters just over three weeks ago. This time, Sonego took the initiative, Tiafoe said. A few weeks ago I was playing very aggressively, running him around and hitting much harder. Today he was, Tiafoe said. Sonego saved two set points while serving at 6-5 in the second set to force the tiebreak. He said he was appealing to the loud Italian fans who showed up to support him in Spain, home to more than 250,000 Italians. I’m really proud of my team and this incredible crowd, it’s like we’re in Italy. They support us from the start, said Italian captain Filippo Volandri. Fritz hit 12 aces and had one break to beat Musetti, number 23, for the second time after beating him at Wimbledon in June. Canadian Denis Shapovalov bounced back from losing his opening singles match to help score the doubles winning run against Germany. Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked 152nd, defeated No. 18 Shapovalov 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the opener. Felix Auger-Aliassime kept Canada’s hopes alive with his 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory over Oscar Otte to move into doubles. Shapovalov then teamed with Vasek Pospisil to defeat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. On Wednesday, a Croatian team led by Marin Cilic advanced to the other semifinal after beating a Spanish side who missed Rafael Nadal and No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Croatia will meet Australia in the other semi-final on Friday. Sunday is the final. ___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/rafael-nadal-sports-united-states-italy-spain-ddca5f8aea677f41a302359718d098e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos