Edwards for the 12th time | Local sports

ALENA EDWARDS won gold for an incredible 12th time, but her brother Aaron couldn’t complete a family double as Aaron Wilson captured his second consecutive men’s crown in the National Table Tennis Championship at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Wednesday night.

First-time sponsors Pristine Dental Solutions contributed $20,000 to help make the most prestigious tournament in the sport a reality, and the champions received $3,500 each.

Imani Edwards-Taylor, who fought back from 2-7 in the first and 5-8 in the second to win both games, looked to have the women’s crown in the bag as she led her aunt 10-7 in the third of the best matches. of seven championship games.

But the vastly improved 17-year-old, who didn’t even win titles in her age group (Under-15) before the sport was halted in March 2020 due to Covid-19, was understandably tight and failed to convert four points.

Before Edwards-Taylor knew what hit her, the game was tied and she was down in the fifth game, before the superb blows began to return and she fought back again to go up 10-8.

But the southpaw stumbled under the pressure again, and after failing to convert more than three game points, the mentally strong Aleena, who wants to commit herself much more than any other player, took the win 9- 11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-4.

Edwards-Taylor, who had been unable to get the job done three months ago against the same opponent with a 10-8 lead in the deciding fifth game of the Silverbowl Championships final, was devastated after the heartbreaking defeat.

The Silverbowl Under-19 champion had upset Linda Partap-Boodhan in the open semifinal in August and she proved this win was no fluke with a 9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11 -8 , 4-11, 11-9 over the former No. 1 player in the past four Wednesday nights.

Aleena, who was defeated by Catherine Spicer in the final when this tournament was last contested in 2019, won the returning Ambika Sitram 11-2, 9-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-7 for her place in the title match.

Breathtaking Wilson

Wilson was the favorite when he captured the men’s title three years ago and once again lifted the crown as the best fantasy when he beat giant killer Aaron Edwards 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6.

The former Caribbean Under-18 champion has been absolutely stunning in the last two games, but it had been a different story in his first two games of the night just hours earlier.

In addition to losing the first game, Wilson trailed 10-6 in the second before somehow saving nine game points en route to beating Franklin Seechan 6-11, 17-15, 11 -1, 11-5, 11-4 in the quarterfinals.

The top-ranked player then came close to losing the first two games before switching gears to beat his 71-year-old nemesis David Mahabir 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to to reach the final.

The three-time Caribbean Over-45 champion had beaten then-15-year-old Wilson in the final nine years ago on his first trip back home from his base in Canada in more than two decades to become the oldest-ever national champion.

The scheming Mahabir had previously secured an 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 quarterfinal victory over Andrew Edwards, whose older brother Aaron had denied 2014 champion Yuvraaj Dookram in his first major tournament. in four years, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 at the same stage.

Aaron then stunned two-time champion Curtis Humphreys 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5 to advance to the first major final of his long career.

Pristine Dental Solutions owner Kenneth Parmanand hadn’t been at his best before the pandemic hit and he was once again far from it, being beaten 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 by Humphreys in the quarter-finals .