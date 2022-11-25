Wildcats fall to Iowa State in Overtime, 81-79

Next game: vs University of Portland 11-25-2022 | 03:00 ESPN2 Nov. 25 (Fri) / 3:00 PM against University of Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon. For the third time in as many games away from home, Villanova dug himself out of a big hole only to fall short in a one-possession game. round of the PK Invitational at the Moda Center here.

Villanova scored the final seven regulation points to force overtime after trailing by as much as 16 points in the second half. The game followed a similar script to other nip and tuck losses earlier this month at Temple and Michigan State. The Wildcats’ three losses account for a total of eight points.

“We lost to a very good team,” Villanova head coach said Kyle Neptune . “They played really hard, set the tone early. We threw some punches at them but to their credit they had a lot of determination. That’s an extremely well coached, disciplined team that plays really hard. Hats off to them. We’ve got tomorrow another match.”

That’s right, the Wildcats face East Portland at 3 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Pilots pushed No. 1 North Carolina to the wire before losing 89-81 in the opening game of the session at the Moda Center. ESPN 2 will handle the television broadcast (Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel), while Ryan Fannon and Whitey Rigsby will handle the Nova Nation radio assignment on the Villanova Sports Network.

Caleb Daniels (25 points) and Eric Dixon (21 points) led the way for Villanova. Go Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 23 points.

Iowa State jumped out to a 7-3 lead before Dixon made three consecutive 3-pointers to help the Wildcats take a 12-7 lead over the Cyclones. Daniels then was fouled on a three-point attempt with 15:12 left in the first half and hit two to make it an 11-0 run.

The Cyclones used a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to 17-16 with 11:39 left in the period. A Kalscheur 3-pointer put Iowa State back in the lead at 19-17. A second 7-0 rise helped Iowa State build a 26-19 lead before a Chris Archdeacon 3-pointer stopped the burst. With 7:05 to play until halftime, Villanova trailed 26-22.

An important lead was found in the points from turnover column. The Cyclones had a 10–0 lead in that department at this point in the game.

“The way they play is quite unique with the way they pressure you. It’s really hard to simulate in practice,” Neptune noted. “I thought it took us a while to settle in. We were out and about there for a while.”

However, the Wildcats fought their way back to a tie at 30 after one Brandon Slater 3-ball from the right corner. Iowa State scored the next four points, but the last four points of the period were scored on the free throw line by Villanova (Slater with two and Jordan Longino with a few).

At halftime the score was tied at 34.

Two turnovers on the first three Villanova possessions of the second half helped Iowa State score its first seven points of the period in just 1:47 of action. The Cyclones added seven of the next 11 points to reach their biggest lead of the afternoon to that point, 51-35 with 14:53 to play in the second half.

At that point, the Cyclones had extended their advantage in turnover points to 16-2.

“I thought they made some difficult shots to start the second half,” Neptune said. “They moved the ball extremely well and took turns going in and then taking some hard, timely shots on the perimeter.”

But Villanova held on with a 9-0 run that ended with a Chris Archdeacon 3-pointer to close in 51-44 with 12:37 on the second half. The Iowa State Wildcats’ defense was 2-of-11 from the field with six turnovers in one stretch of 4:53 and helped close the margin to 55–49 with 7:48 to play in the second half.

The ‘Cats kept demolishing, but the Cyclones had answers. A Dixon free throw closed the gap to 62-57, but a traditional Iowa State three-point play pushed the lead to 65-57 with just over two minutes left in the game. It moved to 67–60, but Villanova scored the final seven points of the period, including two free throws with 10.8 seconds on Slater’s clock, to tie the game and force overtime.

The Cyclones got a corner 3-pointer from Caleb Grill on their opening possession of the extra session to take a 70–67 lead. Two Daniels free throws cut the lead to 70-69. But Iowa State got a 3-pointer from Kalscheur to extend the lead to 75-71 with 2:34 on the clock. A free throw from Daniels and a putback basket from Dixon closed the gap to 75–74 as Iowa State called for time with 43.2 seconds on the overtime clock.

A low mail basket by Osunniyi with 34 seconds left put the Cyclones up 77-74. Two free throws by Tamin Lipsey on a ‘Cats turnover made it 79-74 before a Daniels driving basket brought Nova within 79-76. But two more free throws from Lipsey cut the margin to five points with 9.5 seconds on the clock.

Daniels sank a 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds left to make it 81-79. But Iowa State was able to bring in the basketball and run out the remaining time to improve the record to 4-0. The Wildcats fell to 2-3 overall.

“For us, it’s always the next game mentality,” said Daniels. “We know we have to stick together. Whether we win or lose, we do the same thing: work to get better. What takes that pressure off is knowing we have each other and that next game, next rep, mindset.”