Nigeria is stepping up preparations for the Cricket World Cup





Nigeria’s male national cricket team, the Yellow Greens, are in Zimbabwe for a week-long training tour ahead of their T20 Regional B World Cup Qualifier series to be announced for Rwanda. The Nigerian team arrived in Zimbabwe via Robert Mugabe Airport on Tuesday and played a number of warm-up matches against Zimbabwean club Mid-West Rhinos as the team continues to prepare for the qualifiers. In the two warm-up games decided on Thursday at the Touchwood Lodges and Kwekwe Sports Club, the Yellow Greens lost the first by 126,122 runs, while picking up the pace in the second game with a comfortable win of 102.59 runs in the second game. The team will continue its training session on Friday at the same center before playing two more warm-up games on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November to complete the training tour. Nigeria Cricket Federation head coach Clive Ogbimi told our correspondent that the team is settling in well under coach Steve Tikolo. We are reasonably well established and the coach is happy with the efforts of the boys. We chose Zimbabwe because of the good playing conditions. The opposition is strong enough to give the guys a hard time and stretch our guys. The different types of bowling allow our batters to be tested to the limit, Ogbimi told our correspondent. The Mid West Rhinos is one of the four Zimbabwean cricket franchises. They are a first-class cricket team, based in the Midlands county and Mashonaland West area. They play their home games at Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe. Nigeria will leave Zimbabwe on Monday 28 November and join their opponents in Rwanda for the qualifiers. The T20 Regional World Cup qualifier is already underway in Rwanda and Nigeria is expected to compete from November 28 to December 8 as the Yellow Greens have been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Eswatini, The Gambia and Cameroon. The top 2 teams will advance to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

