Local focus: Red Clay Tennis arrives in New Zealand
Wairarapa’s Red Clay Tennis is currently one love to all other tennis courts.
Using red clay imported all the way from Italy, two European club style courses are being built in the heart of Martinborough.
While red clay courts are common around the world, these will be the only ones in New Zealand.
Tennis coach and owner Jacob Emery says clay is considered the best surface for development because the ball bounces high and slow.
“The rallies are longer and you have to play better points to win the point,” said Emery.
“That will also develop your athleticism as it is a bit slippery.
“Because of your stamina, with the longer points, the ball has a little more grip on the surface, so you’re encouraged to spin the ball more.
“There are a lot of little things that add up when you spend more time on the surface to help you become a better player.”
Emery came up with the idea of building the red clay courts and bought an empty part in 2020 where he now lives with his partner Teresa.
They have since built two houses on the property and started building the tennis courts half a year ago.
All told, 83 tons of Italian red clay was imported for construction, followed by 3,000 tons of river stones and 2,500 cubic meters of soil excavated.
Emery said the construction of the private tennis courts cost about $750,000.
Red clay courts will give New Zealand’s aspiring tennis champions an edge in their training.
“The idea here is that we open it up to players from all over the country so they can come here with their coach or work with us,” said Emery.
“Previously they had to go abroad to get experience on clay, so we want to give them the chance to experience that here.
“But also if they go abroad to play on clay, they can start their training block in New Zealand, and it would be a bit cheaper that way before going to overseas clay court events.”
Emery says Red Clay Tennis is going to be a training center.
“We are not looking to replace local clubs,” he said.
“There is Martinborough Tennis Club and we work with them and all the clubs in the region.
“Players would come in and do training blocks, whether it was for a weekend or for a week or even longer.
“We could have half a dozen to a dozen players here at any given time…possibly a few hundred over the course of the year.”
Working with local players is important to Emery’s vision for the site.
“I am here with a team of coaches and we are working with all the clubs and associations across the region.
“We really want to develop some great tennis players from the region and also here in Wairarapa. That’s a big part of what we do, getting players from all over the country.”
Most developed countries have clay tennis courts for young players to train on, but despite several attempts, New Zealand will not do so until very soon.
Emery hopes Pacific countries can also benefit by sending rising stars to New Zealand first to train.
“Historically New Zealand was strong, we had a good tennis culture, but in the last 50 years the Europeans have taken over,” said Emery.
“In New Zealand we have some players who are doing really well in the doubles circuit, we currently have a grand slam champion who won on clay at the French Open.
“So we’ve got some great individuals, but we want to build the player pool all over the place.”
Red Clay Tennis hopes to complete the construction of the courts by the end of November.
