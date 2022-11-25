Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies, lived with ALS





Borje Salming, legendary NHL defenseman and pioneer of European-born players in North America, has passed away. He was 71 years old and had been diagnosed with ALS earlier this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom Salming played most of his career, released a statement Thursday to announce Salming’s passing. “The Toronto Maple Leafs are mourning the loss of Brje Salming,” said Brendan Shanahan, Leafs chairman and deputy governor. “Brje was a pioneer of the game and an icon of unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and distinguished himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community. Brje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara and brother Stieg.” Salming’s decorated NHL career spanned 17 seasons from 1973 to 1990 between Toronto and Detroit, tallying 1,148 games and 787 points. A two-time Norris Trophy runner-up, Salming became the first Swedish-born player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 and the IIHF Hall of Fame two years later. The blueliner was an NHL first-team All-Star in 1977 and a five-time NHL second-team All-Star between 1975 and 1980. For 16 of his 17 NHL campaigns, Salming was “The King” of Toronto, patrolling the Maple Leafs blue line with a physicality and determination that defied the common stereotypes that Swedish skaters like him were too soft to make it in the bruises NHL. Salming made an immediate impact when Leafs scout Gerry McNamara saw him play abroad in 1973. McNamara was in Sweden scouting Inge Hammarstrom; instead, he signed Salming to a free agent deal. Borje Salming, center, participated in a ceremonial puckdrop on November 12 in Toronto with Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Canucks and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs, both Swedish players. Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images The defender quickly became a fan favorite in Toronto and embraced his popularity there. In January 1998, Salming became the first European-born player to reach the 1,000 game mark. The following year, Salming signed a one-year free agent contract with the Red Wings to complete his career. However, Salming’s legacy in Toronto as the franchise’s defensive leader in assists (620) and points (760) endured, and his number 21 has since been retired by the organization. After his retirement, Salming continued to be an active part of the hockey community, which was devastated when he learned of his ALS diagnosis in August. ALS, a progressive disease of the nervous system, affects cells in the brain and spinal cord and leads to a loss of muscle control. Salming started experiencing symptoms in February and from then on his health rapidly deteriorated. Last month, Salming revealed he could no longer speak. Despite his illness, Salming’s determination remained intact. He was committed to attending Hall of Fame weekend in Toronto earlier this month when three more Swedish players would be inducted. Salming made it and the Maple Leafs honored him with a pregame tribute ahead of their game against Vancouver. A vanquished Salming came to the ice surrounded by family to receive the standing ovation. The ceremonial puck drop was made by Swedish-born Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander, and Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe put together a starting lineup that included all six of Toronto’s Swedish-born players. That was the second event in as many nights in which Salming was recognized. The night before, at the annual Hall of Fame game between Toronto and Pittsburgh, Salming was helped onto the ice by close friend and former teammate Darryl Sittler, who broke down in tears as he watched Salming being cheered by the arena. Salming met with Sittler in September and said he wanted to spend the weekend in Toronto with three Swedish-born inductees: Henrik and Daniel Sedin of Vancouver and Daniel Alfredsson of Ottawa. Salming was a pioneer in every way and made it possible for today’s European players to thrive in the North American realm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/35099354/maple-leafs-legend-borje-salming-dies-bout-als The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos