



CHARLOTTE, NC Charlotte women’s basketball kicks off Thanksgiving weekend with a few games in the Daytona Beach Invitational starting Friday night at the Ocean Center on the “World’s Most Famous Beach.” The Niners take on Illinois from the Big Ten on Friday before tying it off with Cincinnati on Saturday. Both tip times are set at 5:45 p.m “We’ve had a good week, we’re growing as a team and we like the start of the season we’ve had,” said Head Coach mother-in-law face . I like the way we prepared and we had a really good workout today.” ONE-TWO PUNCH

Mikayla Boykin and Dazia Lawrence Join this weekend’s action as Conference USA’s two point scoring leaders. Boykin has scored 70 points in four games, while Lawrence has scored 68. By game, Boykin’s 17.5 ranks third in C-USA, Lawrence ranks fourth with 17.0. Lawrence also leads in field goals with 27, Boykin leads with 68 field goal attempts while Lawrence and Jada McMillian are one-two in minutes per game (just under 36/game). EAST WEST HOME IS BEST Charlotte stayed perfect (3-0) at home this season after a 55-47 victory over VCU on November 20. Boykin dropped a game-high 24 points and recorded her second career double-double with 10 rebounds. Keanna Rembert added 12 points in the second half on 6-of-7 shooting, while Lawrence dropped 10 to give the Niners three double digits for the first time this season. 200! charlotte head coach mother-in-law face earned her 200th career win in the 55–47 victory over VCU on November 20. Consuegra became the program’s all-time winningest coach at #176 last season. Ironically, it also marked the team’s 200th win under Consuegra when the opponent was shot below 50% in the game. ILLINI PROSPECTS Illinois (5-0) goes undefeated to Daytona in five games this season, all played at home. The Illini mounted five attacks against LIU, Alcorn State, McNeese State, Evansville, and most recently Oakland. Each win was secured by at least 29 points. Consuegra on the Illini “They’re playing at a really high level. They’re 5-0 and blow everyone out. It’s going to be challenging, they’ve got some great pieces. I’m really excited about the guard matchup. It’s fun to watch and the difference in the game.” BEARCATS WASTE Cincinnati (3-2) dropped their season opener to nationally ranked Louisville before surpassing Tennessee Tech and Radford at home. The Bearcats fell to Toledo 74-71 in overtime last week before beating Lindenwood 71-60 last Monday night. Consuegra on the Cincinnati fame “I’ve known Michelle since her Western Kentucky days. With a 24-hour turnaround and no practice, no prep, it helps to be familiar with their coach’s style. I expect nothing but the best from them playing hard, and they’re really good. They’re two great matchups for us.” ALWAYS AGAINST Friday is the first-ever meeting on the hardwood between Charlotte and Illinois. Cincinnati always has a 12-6 lead and Saturday is the first meeting since November 2013. FOLLOW FROM DAYTONA FloHoops will air the broadcast for both games this weekend along with the 49ers’ usual radio broadcast online. Stats for both, including live stats, can be found at http://www.charlotte49ers.com. Consuegra about playing in Daytona “I always love having these Thanksgiving tournaments where you play together as a team, spend time together and have a great Thanksgiving dinner tonight. It helps you grow, get to know each other and grow closer as a team. come.” INVITATION SCHEDULE Friday 11 a.m.: State of Delaware/Fresno 1:15 p.m.: Penn State/Toledo 3:30 p.m.: Cincinnati/UT Arlington 5:45 p.m.: Charlotte/Illinois Saturday 11 a.m.: Fresno State/Penn State 1:15 p.m.: UT Arlington/Toledo 3:30 p.m.: Illinois/Delaware 5:45 p.m.: Charlotte/Cincinnati

