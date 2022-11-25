Ricky Ponting key in Justin Langer feud, Pat Cummins

Ricky Ponting could hold the key to resolving the friction between Justin Langer and Cricket Australia as the former teammates reunite in media roles this summer.

Longtime Australian teammates, Ponting and Langer forged a strong bond that could prove influential in the coming weeks.

Australia head into the first Test in Perth on Wednesday amid a possible firestorm sparked by an explosive interview Langer gave about his ugly departure as coach.

In the interview published by News CorpLanger called out players he branded cowards for leaking to the media during his tenure against him.

Now Langer is set to play a pivotal role on Channel 7s coverage of the Test summer, which begins in the state of the 52-year-old home and could see him garner additional support.

Ponting will be at his side and could prove to be the calming influence needed for the situation.

Ponting has said the pair are like brothers, while Langer enlisted his former captain as his assistant at the 2019 World Cup.

While working with Ponting as his assistant, Langer was reportedly less prone to the mood swings that put him on the outside with some players.

Punter kept JL ​​very even, a current player said The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

The publication reports that there is widespread belief that the rapport between Ponting and Langer could be central to defusing any tensions with current players.

PM's XI make solid start against Windies | 00:58

Brad Haddin was also part of that coaching group in 2019, who are concerned about how long the drama surrounding Langer’s departure has been allowed to drag on.

This is just a really ugly situation, Haddin said Triple M. This has been going on for a while now, this has been going on for over 12 months. That takes it to a new level. Obviously, he lost the locker room at some point during his tenure. Whatever opinion you have about that, that happened, that’s a fact.

But to have this still going on after 10 months, this is a man who has played 100 tests for Australia, he has been a very successful coach. Yes, it ended messy and looks like there’s a lot more to get out of it.

Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting at the 2019 World Cup. Source: AFP

I don’t know where they go from there, what they want the endgame to be. If we want to play this in public it’s about time they go behind closed doors and make this really crazy because we all love the game and this hasn’t been going on for a few weeks. There’s obviously a lot of tension there, and maybe this could be the catalyst to bring it to an end.

In a positive move, Langer has dismissed suggestions after his interview that he is at war with Pat Cummins and other members of the Australian cricket team.

He told 7News Perth: Ironically I spoke to Patty on Monday, we had a long chat about how the team was doing, how he was doing, how his family was doing. And some of this nonsense is complete and utter nonsense.

I have so much respect for Patty Cummins, I think he’s a brilliant player, I think he’s an excellent human being. So any thought that there is war between Patty and me couldn’t be further from the truth.