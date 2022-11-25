Bolelli and Fognini take victory for Italy over Team USA

By Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Thursday, November 24, 2022

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini clinched a Davis Cup semi-final spot for Italy with a win over Jack Sock and Tommy Paul. Photo source: Getty

For the second consecutive year, Italy has won the Davis Cup against the United States.

Fabio Fognini and Simon Bolelli scored a 6-4 6-4 win over Jack Sock and Tommy Paul to send the Italians to the last four at Davis Cup – they will next face either Italy or Germany in their first Davis Cup semi-final since 2014.

Italy improves to 9-4 over the United States. The two teams have met in each of the last three iterations of the Davis Cup, rekindling the rivalry that had been dormant from 1998 to 2019.

Italy were the underdog en route to the tie due to the absence of Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, but Lorenzo Sonego was quick to act when he set the tone for his team in Malaga on Thursday.

Sonego played brilliantly against Frances Tiafoe, hitting 17 aces and getting out of trouble in a thrilling second set where he saved a few set points while holding off Tiafoe in the final set tiebreak.

Sonego’s 6-3, 7-6(7) win gave Italy a 1-0 lead.

Tiafoe played well, just not well enough to get past Sonego, who was clearly inspired by playing for his country, which had the lion’s share of the crowd’s support in Malaga.

“I felt a lot of the points he dictated, he was running me around, he was more of the aggressor. He served well. He served really well, I thought,” Tiafoe said. “I just wasn’t as aggressive as I’ve been. I was a bit more careful and he took advantage of that.”

Tiafoe ends his season at a career No. 19, going 35 and 25, recording a smashing journey to the semifinals at the US Open.

Sonego now has two consecutive Top-20 wins, having dropped 13 consecutive wins against the Top-20 from May 2021 through this summer.

Taylor Fritz, the American No. 1 tied his side with a skillful victory over Lorenzo Musetti, 7-6(8), 6-3, to set the stage for decisive doubles.

Fritz, who will finish in the top-10 for the first time for a season at world No. 9, scored 12 aces and saved all three break points he faced to topple the rising 20-year-old.

“He has shown that he is really in shape,” Musetti said of Fritz. “I mean, he showed just last week. He played really well. I think it was still tough for him, especially the first set. In the end I had my chances. I mean, I didn’t take it. But tennis is like that.

“I tried to be brave, to be aggressive on his second serve, and I didn’t play. But maybe I was in a bit of a hurry and he deserved the win.”

Fognini and Bolelli used their abundance of experience to knock out Sock and Paul for the deciding double point as the 2015 Australian Open champions never had a break of service. They provided a critical break in each set, and after the win, American captain Mardy Fish was criticized for not selecting Rajeev Ram to play in the side.

Ram, fresh from winning the ATP Finals with Joe Salisbury, left a cryptic tweet after the tie closed, saying, “How’s Thanksgiving?”

How’s Thanksgiving? — Rajeev Ram (@RajeevRam) November 24, 2022

It is seen as a jab at the captain for leaving him out of the squad.

Fish explained his decision not to select the world No. 3 in doubles after the match.

“We have a lot of great players playing for the US. Rajeev is one of them,” he said. “He wasn’t in the team this year and that’s my choice. This is the team I put on the field, so if anyone has a problem with that, it’s on me.

“Rajeev has played. He played and he played well. He’s played for us a few times with Jack, and this is a team I’ve loved to see. Jack and Frances are also a phenomenal team. They also played and beat some really good teams in some leagues, so we had a lot of options. This was the team we went with today.

“But whether Rajeev was here or not, those guys would win today. They played well and they are too good.”