Western Canadian college hockey teams host the Ukrainian national team
An international community comes together to give a group of young Ukrainian men the chance to compete on the ice in Canada.
I am very happy to go to Canada to play against some of the best teams there, Ukrainian goalkeeper Savva Serdiuk told reporters.
Serdiuk and his fellow Ukraine U25 men’s national hockey team will be coming to Canada in the coming months to play against four Western Canadian college teams in the Hockey can’t stop Tourin preparation for an upcoming tournament and to raise money for their war-torn country.
Alberta is home to one of the largest Ukrainian expatriate populations in Canada and the world.
Serdiuk, 18, also backstops Sokil Kyiv in the Ukrainian Hockey League.
When Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Kiev was one of the targets in the first round of airstrikes on February 24.
And on Wednesday, another airstrike knocked out power and water for most Ukrainians in the country.
My team Sokil practiced almost every day. We sometimes don’t have electricity and water and things like that, Serdiuk said. So it is quite difficult to practice in Ukraine.
The Canadian tour is a rare opportunity for the young Ukrainian men. As the Russian invasion enters its tenth month, most men in Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country without permission from the federal government.
Dmitri Khristich, Ukraine’s assistant coach and former NHLer, said the tour not only escapes the war-torn country for a while, but is also an opportunity for its players to show their hockey prowess.
By all accounts, it’s a good chance for us to show that hockey in Ukraine is still alive, that hockey in Ukraine has a future, Khristich said.
Head coach Vadym Shakhraychuk, who represented Ukraine at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake, added that the U25 team represents a new vision of Ukrainian hockey.
The war came as a surprise to the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, which earlier this year was working to improve the sport in the European country. Part of those plans was the construction of 19 ice hockey rinks throughout the country.
We really believed that we could use hockey as an example for other types of sports, because in Ukraine and most of the post-Soviet countries, it is a very different kind of difficulty for children to have equal opportunities to take up any sport. said director Oleksandra Slatvytska.
No one expected the war. No one expected that in one day all our lives would be changed forever.
Only four arenas in the country are in working order. Arenas in communities such as Donetsk, Mariupol and Kherson have all fallen victim to the war.
While it’s not strange to be away from his family, Serdiuk expects to worry about his family while on Canadian soil.
I’m really worried about my family, because they’re in Kiev, Ukraine, and it’s still dangerous here. There’s no water, no electricity, things like that, and it’s just really hard to live their lives.
Coaches from the four men’s hockey teams from the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, the University of Manitoba and the University of Saskatchewan have spoken to some of their players about hosting the Ukrainian team.
Huskies head coach Brandin Cote said this is an opportunity for players to learn what’s going on for their peers on the other side of the world.
We have no idea what it’s like there. And so I think of all the information we can give our players to fully understand what the challenges are (in Ukraine), Cote told reporters.
To have opportunities for our players, to talk to the (Ukrainian) team’s players and really try to get a better understanding of what they’ve been through or what they’re going through on a family level, on a sport level, is going to be really helpful for our players moving forward in their lives, to really appreciate what they have.
University of Calgary Dinos head coach Mark Howell said his team’s leadership group was excited about the prospect of playing and helping players from Ukraine.
They were humble and really respectful of the opportunity, and I think it just allows them to think about how thankful they are to have what we have here and not have to worry about everything that’s going on ( in Ukraine), Howell said.
The idea for the tour came about when announcer Gord Miller had a conversation with Slatvytska in Edmonton in August during the World Junior Championships. Miller had a conference call with the Canada West head coaches and was soon working on a schedule.
Scheduling conflicts prevented the group from booking Rogers Place in Edmonton or the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, but Winnipeg Jets Executive Chairman Mark Chipman offered Canada Life Center.
So that’s a great opportunity for the Ukrainian team to play in an NHL building and in front of what we hope will be a huge audience, Miller said.
Serdiuk and his team will play games in four western Canadian cities and compete against college men’s hockey teams in those cities:
- December 30, 2022, vs. the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at Merlis Belsher Place.
- January 2, 2023, vs. the University of Calgary Dinos at the Father David Bauer Arena.
- January 3, 2023, vs. the University of Alberta Golden Bears at the Clare Drake Arena.
- January 9, 2023, vs. the University of Manitoba Bisons in Canada Life Center.
A live stream and donation links will also be available on the Canada West website.
Funds from the four games will go to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and Canada, as well as a foundation run by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.
From there, the Ukrainian team will play in the Winter University Games in Lake Placid, New York, until January 23.
Until then, Serdiuk will continue to practice his profession wherever and whenever he can.
It’s kind of an escape for me. It’s probably one of the best things in my life. And when I come into practice every morning, I feel like I’m in a safe place with my friends.
with files from the Associated Press and The Canadian Press
