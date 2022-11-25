Nigerian wins again at JTTPA Invitational | Sport





When Nigerian Adeniyi Akindele ran through the Kingston and St Andrew Table Tennis Association’s Men’s B tournament in October without dropping a set, he seemed to be at ease. Akindele confirmed this impression by winning the Jamaica Table Tennis Players Association (JTTPA) Top 10 Invitational at Pembroke Hall Community Center on Sunday, November 20. Playing in a tournament that attracted LASCO Financial Services and its new Gold Debit Card sponsor, Akindele gave up just two sets in five games to win. He was stretched to four sets by left-handed Pembroke Hall Club member Rudolph Sinclair, 11-5, 5-11, 11-5 and 15-13, and by Rodger McKenzie, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4 and 11 -3. While he was undefeated, he considers Sinclair and McKenzie formidable, both going 3-1. “They’re good players, believe me, you know. Rudolph played a very good game. I won the first game and he came out and won the second game. It was a bit tough, but I had to work on my forehand, my movement,” the Nigerian said, “because as a left-handed player he was trying to play me off the table, trying to take me off the table but I just had to work on my footwork to move and recover quickly but against the In the end it was ok, thank goodness, but it was still a tough game. Furthermore, the right-handed looper stormed through his encounters with Marlon Alberts, Brian Blake and Sean Nesbeth in straight sets. Sinclair, the 2018 Caribbean Championship bronze medalist, came in second after defeating McKenzie 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-4. The brainchild of the JTTPA founded by McKenzie, the tournament brought tournament table tennis back to a location that was once a hotbed of the sport. During the club’s heyday, it was home to seven-time Women’s National Champion Yvonne Foster. INDEPENDENT GROUP According to McKenzie, “The JTTPA is in the phase of official registration” and “will continue to be an independent group to serve players, and” as such will not join as an affiliate of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) and will not vote in JTTA elections”. Danielle Drysdale, LASCO Financial’s marketing manager, outlined the thinking behind the company’s involvement, saying: “If we came out of the pandemic, many of our students would be disengaged, so this is just our way of getting them back to get into the herd. getting them back into a routine that can help guide and develop them through the schooling process. LASCO, she said, wants to boost table tennis. “It is not talked about enough. It also gives them support so they can have the platform to talk about the sport, get people interested, interest students from other schools and really just shine some light on the sport,” Drysdale underlined.

