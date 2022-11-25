Boilers take Harvard to Gearlds 250th win





Next game: against the state of Florida 11-25-2022 | 1:30 PM FloHoops 95.3 BOB FM Nov. 25 (Fri) / 1:30 p.m against Florida state History WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Head coach Katie Gearlds earned her 250th career win as the Purdue women’s basketball team rolled to an 85–63 victory over Harvard in the first game of the Cancun Challenge. The Boilermakers improved to 5-0 this year with their first win away from Mackey Arena. Purdue shot above 50% for the fourth game in a row behind a red-hot clip of a season-high 60.7%. The Boilermakers drained eight three-pointers with six tied Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petere . Petree dropped another 20 for Purdue in the young season, matching her season high with 23 on 9-of-14 shooting. Caitlyn Harper joined her in double digits with an efficient 15 points in 19 minutes on 7-of-8 from the field. Abbey Elis scored 10 points from the bench. The Boilermakers dished out 22 assists on 34 field goals made. As usual, Joan Terry led the way with eight helpers. Madison Layden five added. It was Purdue’s third game this year with 20 or more assists. Purdue has scored 70 or more points in all five wins this season and held its opponents to 63 or fewer points in every game. The Boilermakers lit it up in the opening 20 minutes behind a shooting clip of 63.3% and 6-of-10 from distance. Petree and Harper got 12 and 10 points respectively to start. Terry handed out seven dimes in the first half. Purdue had an 18-13 lead in the first quarter and broke the game in the second quarter. Purdue beat Harvard (3-2) 27-8 in the period and kept the Crimson off the board until 5:48, rolling a 16-0. run. Harvard clawed back in the third. The Crimson scored a game-high 24 points in the period, fueled by five 3-pointers. Purdue stopped every Harvard run by never letting the gap narrow to less than 16. The Boilermakers closed the game in the fourth with seven runs by Petree and five by Terry. Purdue held the Crimson to eight three-pointers in the afternoon, below the season average. TERRY FILLING THE LEAF

Joan Terry continues to make her impact on the pitch in ways beyond scoring. The senior went for seven points, eight assists and 13 rebounds in the win. Terry has double-digits in assists or rebounds in four of five games this year. 250 FOR KG Gearlds joined the club on Saturday with 250 wins in just her 319th match coached. The 2007 Purdue graduate is 22-15 in her second season at her alma mater. She claimed two NAIA national titles for eight seasons as head coach with Marian in Indianapolis. COMMENTS Purdue leads the all-time series with Harvard 2-0.

Purdue totaled 46 points in the paint, his third game with 40 or more low.

Hardin’s three 3-pointers gave her a career-high 166 to move her to one by KK Houser for 10th in program history.

Petree is the first Boilermaker for the team to score twice this year.

Ellis went 3-for-3 on the line to keep her free throw percentage on the season at 100%.

freshman Lilly Stoddard scored her first career points in the fourth quarter.

Despite giving up 17 sales, the Boilermakers gave up only 11 points of sales.

The Boilermakers have held an opponent to single digits in at least a quarter of every game this season. NEXT ONE Purdue takes on Florida State on Friday afternoon at 1:30 PM

