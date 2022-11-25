NZ: 3-0 (1) | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Arshdeep Singh bowls 1st past on debut | Cricket news

Team India will get their revenge on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side when the two sides go head-to-head in the three-match ODI series that begins on Friday (25 November) at Auckland’s Eden Park. The weather looks clear and the coin toss is scheduled for time at 630am IST. India lost the ODI series 3-0 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli as the latter toured the Kiwis for an ODI series. This time, top players like captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, former skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break due to various reasons.

The ODI side will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan taking over the reins from all-rounder Hardik Pandya who led India to a 1-0 victory in the rain-ravaged T20I series against New Zealand. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be back in charge of the ODI series after missing the decisive third T20I at Napier earlier this week due to a medical appointment.

Young Shubman Gill will partner Dhawan at the top of the table, having won back-to-back Player of the Series awards in the last two ODI series he has played in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The bowling line-up will see the debut of left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been a sensation in the T20I format, claiming 33 wickets in 21 matches this season.

All-rounder Deepak Chahar should also be back in the playing XI after recovering from a back injury and the mid-tier will be supported by Suryakumar Yadav in form, who is also the No. 1 T20I batsman in the world.

