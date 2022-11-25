Thanksgiving 2022 Mass high school football scoreboard
THURSDAY. I AM DAVID WILLIAMS. >> NOW, HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY. DUKE: HELLO, EVERYONE. WELCOME TO SPORTSCENTER 5S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY. IT’S THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR ALL WEEK AND ALL YEAR. WE GO AROUND THE STATE IN OUR EXTENSIVE COVERAGE, BRINGING YOU HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BIGGEST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RIVALS. STUDENTS, COACHES, CHEERLEADERS, MARCHING BANDS AND FANS. IT’S A THANKSGIVING DAY TRADITION. SPORTSCENTER 5S BOB HALLORAN IS GOING TO START US WITH A BATTLE OF THE BORDER. JUST SOUTH OF TOWN, BRAINTREE AND SUPER BOWL-BUILT MILTON. BOB: THERE WERE TWO POWERFUL AND ABLE FORCES WORKING FOR MILTON. THEY WANT TO BEAT BRAINTREE BUT MORE THAN THAT THEY WANT TO WIN THEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL THIS NEXT WEEKEND. DO THEY RISK INJURY AND PLAY TO START? THE ANSWER WAS YES. THE HEAD COACH, PUT FORWARD HIS BEST FOOT AND HIS BEST TEAM. >> THE TITLE WAS AVAILABLE. WE ARE UNBEATED. LOST HOME IN SEVERAL YEARS. THERE WERE MANY REASONS AND I TOLD THE GUYS IF YOU ARE HEALTHY ENOUGH TO EXERCISE YOU CAN PLAY. BOB: MILTON ENJOYS AN UNMATCHED SEASON AND CREATE A POWER PASS PROGRAM. THEY HAD THREE TOUCHDOWN PASSES TO DYLAN MCKENZIE AND TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM NATHAN AND THE CAPTAIN WAS BACK IN. MILTON WINS 42-0. IS IT DIFFICULT TO FOCUS ON THIS GAME WHEN YOU HAVE A BIG GAME IN FRONT OF YOU? WALK A LITTLE. COACH SAYS WE SHOULD PLAY WITH GHOSTS. I DON’T TAKE CARE OF NEXT WEEK, WE HAVE TO LIVE IN THE MOMENT. BOB: WHAT DOES IT MEAN WHEN YOU WIN A SUPER BOWL TITLE? ASK IT WILL BE HISTORY. THE COACH HAS WORKED HARD AND ALL THE PLAYERS HAVE WORKED HARD TO SET A STANDARD AND WE TRY TO MAKE THE JOB. BOB: FOR NOW IT’S TIME TO FINISH THE TURKEY. BOB HALLORAN, WCVB NEWSCENTER 5. BEN: THE SOUNDS — DUKE: THE SOUNDS OF THE HOPKINTON BAND, TAKING US TO OUR NEXT MATCH-UP. AND THIS IS A METRO-WEST RIVAL. THE FANS AND THE CHEERLEADERS WERE READY. THESE TWO TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE TEAMS HAVE BEEN BATTLE OF THANKSGIVING FOR GENERATIONS. HILLERS RECEIVING THE CLOCKERS. THIS IS HOPKINTON QB ROBERT LICHER FINDING SEAMUS MURPHY IN THE TOUCHDOWN END ZONE. AND THEN MORE. ASHLAND WOULD REPLY. TD PASS FROM 43 YARDS FROM PATRICK DWINNELLS TO THE END ZONE FOR JERRY JUDGE, TO GIVE THE CLOCKERS A HALFTIME LEAD 14-12. THAT WOULD BE THEIR LAST POINTS OF THE DAY. HOPKINTON WINS IT, 32-14. KEEP IT IN METROWEST TO NATICK, WHERE TODAY THE 117TH MEETING BETWEEN THE FRAMINGHAM FLYERS AND THE NATICK RED HAWKS. THIS IS A 55 YARD REVERSE. THE TOUCHDOWN PASS FROM DREW GEORGE TO DREW WALDRON. 21-0 IN THE FIRST HALF. NATICK ALLOWS AGAIN. 40 YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS FROM DAMON TAYLOR TO OWEN CORRIGNA. FINAL SCORE, NATICK WINS, 49-13. BOSTON ENGLISH AND BOSTON LATIN GO HEAD-TO-HEAD AT HARVARD STADIUM FOR THE 134TH TIME TODAY. LATIN, LOOKING TO GET REVENGE FOR THE LAST YEAR. THIS TD PASS FROM DOUGLAS GEORGE TO AUGUST GROH, PUT LATIN ABOVE 6-0. ENGLISH WOULD ANSWER, AND THEN WHAT, AFTER A TOUCHDOWN. THESE 2, RAISED AND RESTORED BY JASON EDMONDS IN THE END ZONE. LATIN ANSWERS. IN THIS back and forth game they went back and forth. ERIC POWER GETS THROUGH, BUT ENGLISH WINS, 52-44. TWO PROUD PROGRAMS OF THE CATHOLIC CONFERENCE, BC HIGH AND SUPER BOWL-BOUND CATHOLIC MEMORIAL. FIRST QUARTER LEAD CM 7-0. SENIOR BRADY MCGOWAN INTERCEPTS BC HIGH AT THE CM 9-YARD LINE, AND HE WILL RETURN IT ALL DOWN TO THE BC HIGH 10-YARD LINE. THEN THAT PUT THIS IN. SOPHOMORE MAKYE DODD SCOERTS, AFTER MCGOWAN’S INTERCEPT, AND FINDS THE END ZONE ON A 2 YARD RUN. CM LEADS, 14-0. THEY WOULD LOVE TO WIN IT, 42-28 THE BATTLE OF THE ROCK FEATURES PLYMOUTH NORTH TO SOUTH FOR THANKSGIVING DAY, LOOKING TO AVENGE AN OVERTIME LOSS LAST YEAR. AND THIS GAME HAS A LOT OF SCORING IN THE NORTH WITH A TOUCHDOWN STRIKE. THIS IS SHAMUS WHITING FOR JOEY MORIARTY IN THE BACK OF THE END ZONE. SOUTH HAD AN ANSWER, AND A BIG one. RETURNING CASSIUS JOHNSON BREAKS FREE INTO THE OPEN FIELD, SEEING DAYLIGHT, SEEING THE END ZONE. PANTHERS WIN THIS IS GOING AWAY. PLYMOUTH SOUTH 42, PLYMOUTH NORTH 14 WHAT THE VOICE OF THE HOLLISTON PANTHERS, WCVB LEGEND JACK HARPER. HIS SONS, WHO PLAY AGAINST THE WESTWOOD WOLVERINES. AND DEVIN HARDING IS IN A CROWD UNTIL HE IS NOT. FIND SOME SPACE AND KEEP GOING TO THE HOLLISTON TOUCHDOWN. THEY PUT ON A SHOW. DAN, QUARTERBACK AND CAPTAIN, TJ KILEY WITH THE FAST THROWS TO ANDREW DENISON, FINDING THE END ZONE. ALL PANTHERS IN THIS. THEY WIN IT, 42-7. KEEP A CONNECTION BETWEEN NORWOOD AND DEDHAM IN THE TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE. MUSTANGS QUARTERBACK PICKED UP, IT DOES IT ALL. WE ARE GOING TO THE FOURTH QUARTER. BIG BROTHER. HE WILL FIND HIS MAN RYAN KELLEY. NORWOOD DOES NOT GET THE EXTRA POINT. DEDHAM WINZIP 14-6. SO ALL THE WAY, THE SOUTH COAST CHAMPIONSHIP. RUN AND THROW. THE FINAL OVER OLD ROCHESTER REGIONAL, 22-3. 31ST TWO-YEARLY STATE POWER WELLS CONTEST. XAVERIAN TRAVEL TO DANVERS TO SEE SUPER BOWL-BOUND ST. JOHN’S PREPARATION. A BATTLE OF THE BIRDS. THE HAWKS AND THE EAGLES TAKE IT UP IN THE SECOND HALF OF A 10-7 GAME. AND SENIOR CARSON BROWN WITH A BURST THANKS TO HIS LINE, 53 YARDS AND IN THE END ZONE. EXTRA POINT MAKE IT 17-7 ST. JOHN’S PREPARATION. EAGLES WOULD REPLY WITH SOME FAMILIAR NAMES. HENRY HASSELBECK GETS CRUSHED BUT GETS THE PASS TO CHARLIE COMELLA. BOTH THEIR DADIES PLAY IN THE NFL. 65 YARDS, A BROKEN TACKLE AND LONG TD. ST. JOHNS PREP WOULD LOVE AND THEY WIN IT 27-14. TO MARTINELLI FIELD, MANSFIELD AND FOXBORO. AND THIS WAS ALL HORNETS. THIS WAS BRANDON JACKMAN ALL BUILT UP AFTER THIS INTERCEPT TO THE END ZONE IT MADE 13-0 NOTHING — 13-0. THEN, UP 20-0, SENIOR CAPTAIN CONNER ZAKOWSKI LOOKS AND LOOKS BUT CANNOT FIND A RECEIVER. WHAT IS HE DOING? WITH HIS LEGS HE FINDS THE END ZONE. ALL MANSFIELD. THEY WIN THE TITLE OF THE HOCKAMOCK LEAGUES DAVENPORT DIVISION WITH THE TROPHY ON THE ROAD. FINAL SCORE 33-0. TWO TEAMS WITH EXCELLENT SEASONS, HOPE FOR A TURKEY DAY GAME TO REMEMBER. OUR NAOKO FUNAYAMA WENT TO MELROSE WHERE HOSTING UNREPORTED WAKEFIELD BEFORE THEY GO TO THE DIVISION 3 SUPER BOWL. >> YOU WATCH FOOTBALL FRENZY ON CHANNEL 5. NAOKO: SOCCER FRENZY AT MELROSE HIGH SCHOOL AGAINST WAKEFIELD, A STORY RIVALRY THAT GOES OVER 100 YEARS. MELROSE ALWAYS HAS THE EDGE AND ADVANTAGE FOR HOME FIELD. THEY OPEN WITH TWO TOUCHDOWNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER. FIRST, STEPHEN FORGARTY FIVE-YARD RUN BEFORE THE SCORE MAKES IT 6-0 MELROSE. THEN, BEGINNING 2ND QUARTER, DOM DELGADO, A HUGE 24-YARD RUN. TAKES IT TO JUST ABOUT THE ONE YARD LINE. THE NEXT PLAY, THEY FINALLY PUNCH IT IN, AND ARE 12-0 MELROSE. WITH 26 SECONDS LEFT IN THE HALF, WAKEFIELD, KNOCK ON THE DOOR. BUT THE PASS IS INTERCEPTED BY JOSH MADDEN. BUT MADDEN GETS OUT OF THE ENDZONE AND THEN GOES BACK IN SO IT’S FINALLY A SAFETY FOR WAKEFIELD. ITS 12-2. IT TAKES UNTIL THE 4TH QUARTER BUT WAKEFIELD FINALLY FINDS THE END ZONE. NATHAN DELGADO LET IT IN. WAKEFIELD WITHIN 3 POINTS. IT’S 12-9 MELORE. THEN, WITH LESS THAN 30 SECONDS REMAINING THE GAME, THE QUARTERBACK GOALKEEPER CARRIES JAVIN WILLIS TURNING THE TABLE WHILE WAKEFIELD WINS IT 15-12. >> WE FEEL GREAT. WE STARTED BAD IN THE FIRST HALF, THEN WE HAD TO GET TOGETHER AND PLAY HARD. WE KNOW THAT OUT. >> THE OLDER YEAR’S GAME AGAINST THE RIVALRY, I WANTED TO WIN THIS SO BADLY. THIS FEELS GREAT. >> IT IS MONUMENTAL. IN OUR OWN FOOTBALL WORLD IT IS MONUMENTAL. NAOKO: MONUMENTALLY INDEED. WAKEFIELD CONTINUES THEIR PERFECT SEASON WITH THEIR BIGGEST GAME. THE SUPERBOW. THREE THREE MATCH BETWEEN MILTON AND WAKEFIELD ON DECEMBER 3 AT GILLETTE STADIUM. IN MELROSE, NAOKO FUNAYAMA, WCVB SPORTSCENTER 5. DUKE: A RECORD OF FIVE SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS GET A SPECIAL TREATING AND PLAY THIS WEEK AT FENWAY PARK. THE FIRST WAS TUESDAY, A BATTLE IN THE CITY OF BOSTON BETWEEN THE LATIN ACADEMY AND OBRYANT, WITH THE SCORING STARTING ON THIS 30 YARD PASS FROM BAILEY BELLINEE TO MATT WYNN. 8-0 DRAGONS. THEN BELLINEE THROWS A FADE TO 67″ SENIOR BRENNAN SHAPYRO FOR 6 MORE. LATIN ACADEMY JUMPED ON TOP, 32-0. SOMETHING TO BUY FOR THE TIGERS AFTER THE GAME ENDED. MONTAVIUS ZOLLOR COFFER HAS ONE TO ISAIAH GEORGE. LATIN ACADEMY WINS IT JOSH: HOW DID IT PLAY ON FENWAY >> IT WAS COOL AND I FEEL LIKE TRIS SPEAKER >> I WILL REMEMBER THEM FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE AND CAN’T WAIT TO TAKE IT TO MY CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN THEM. AND YES IT WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE. DUKE: TUESDAY, MALDEN’S 135TH ADDITION. STEVENS EXATEUR HAS THE KICK BACK TO HOME FOR MEDFORD, 22-6 MALDEN.-HOME SECOND TD RUN OF THE GAME. THEY DEFEATED THEIR RIVALS, 34-1
The long-standing tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving Day is alive and well in Massachusetts, with dozens of games held throughout the Commonwealth. Thanksgiving Day wouldn’t be complete without high school football, and WCVB SportsCenter 5 has it all! schedule of Thanksgiving rivalry games in the state and scores, search for your school below. Video below: Watch Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Braintree vs. Milton, Ashland vs. Hopkinton, Framingham vs. Natick, Boston Latin vs. Boston English, BC High vs. Catholic Memorial, Plymouth South vs. Plymouth North, Westwood vs. Holliston, Norwood vs. Dedham, Apponequet vs. Old Rochester Regional, Xaverian vs. St. John’s Prep, Mansfield vs. Foxborough and Wakefield vs. Melrose.Video below: Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Marshfield vs. Duxbury, Wellesley vs. Needham and Attleboro vs. North AttleboroughVideo below: Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Whitman Hanson vs. Abington, Methuen vs. Dracut and a profile of the Methuen Brothers, quarterback Drew Eason and running back Shane Eason. Earlier this week, Fenway Park hosted traditional Turkey Day rivalry matches for the second year in a row, with a header on Tuesday and a triple header on Wednesday. High school football games were often played at Fenway, home of the Boston Red Sox when it first opened in 1912. But when the baseball stadium hosted Thanksgiving games in 2015, it marked the first time in 80 years played football in high school.
The long-standing tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving Day is alive and well in Massachusetts, with dozens of games held throughout the Commonwealth.
Thanksgiving Day wouldn’t be complete without high school football, and WCVB SportsCenter 5 has it all!
Search for your school below for a full schedule of state Thanksgiving rivalries and scores.
Video below: Watch Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Braintree vs. Milton, Ashland vs. Hopkinton, Framingham vs. Natick, Boston Latin vs. Boston English, BC High vs. Catholic Memorial, Plymouth South vs. Plymouth North, Westwood vs. Holliston, Norwood against Dedham, Apponequet against Old Rochester Regional, Xaverian against St. John’s Prep, Mansfield against Foxborough and Wakefield against Melrose.
Video below: Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Marshfield vs. Duxbury, Wellesley vs. Needham and Attleboro vs. North Attleborough
Video below: Thanksgiving Day high school football highlights from Whitman Hanson vs. Abington, Methuen vs. Dracut and a profile of the Methuen Brothers, quarterback Drew Eason and running back Shane Eason.
Earlier this week, Fenway Park hosted traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, with a double-header on Tuesday and a triple-header on Wednesday.
High school football games were often played at Fenway, the home of the Boston Red Sox when it first opened in 1912. But when the baseball stadium hosted Thanksgiving games in 2015, it marked the first time in 80 years that football had been played there. played in high school. .
