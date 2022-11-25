Mardy Fish and Rajeev Ram’s beef continues after the US loses to Italy





Mardy Fish had only one way to avoid having to answer again why he hadn’t picked Rajeev Ram, winner of the US Open and the ATP Finals with Joe Salisbury, for this Final: to win. But the United States team went down against Italy on Thursday, and to add to the American captain’s pain, it was due to a doubles loss. So obviously it all came back to him: why didn’t he pick Rajeev Ram for the final? Any regrets? The whole controversy has been raging in the American ranks since Aries cursed the team for leaving him out. “I’m very disappointed. I worked hard this year to help the team there,” said Ram. “I felt like I deserved the spot, if you will. So I was quite surprised when I didn’t get picked, and even more surprised to be honest that they only went with 4 players instead of 5. That was the choice but yes, I was definitely hoping to be on the team. So no one in the tennis world missed Aries’ tweet on Thursday just a few minutes after Tommy Paul and Jack Sock lost the deciding doubles. As young people say: if you know, you know. Back on the wall, Fish still stood by his choices and even added that his team would have lost anyway, even with Aries. Mardy Fish doesn’t back down “We have a lot of great players playing for the US. Rajeev is one of them. He wasn’t on the team this year and that’s my choice. This is the team I put on the field, so if anyone has a problem with that, it’s on me. Rajeev played. He played and he played well. He’s played for us a few times with Jack, and this is a team I’ve loved to see. Jack and Frances are also a phenomenal team. They also played and beat some really good teams in some leagues, so we had a lot of options. This was the team we went with today. But whether Rajeev was here or not, those guys would win today. They played well and they are too good.” A statement that seems rather extraordinary to make since there’s really no way of knowing how playing Aries today might or might not make a difference, but that shows that Fish has no desire whatsoever to question his team’s choices to doubt. He clearly wants to close the door on the kind of controversy that has historically seeded the course of many captains in a team competition where ego can be the enemy from within in a sport where a player is usually his own boss.

