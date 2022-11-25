Aleena Edwards wins record 12th national table tennis title





Sport Sherdon Pierre



UTT player/coach Aleena Edwards was crowned women’s champion at the 2022 National Table Tennis Tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Wednesday. – (FILE) SHERDON PIERRE AARON Wilson and Aleena Edwards were crowned champions of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Wednesday night. Edwards captured her 12th national singles title, the most of any player in local history of the sport. Edwards, who is a player/coach at the University of TT, fought from two games to beat her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor of Queen’s Park in the final 4-2 (9:11; 9:11; 13: 11; 11:7; 14:12; 11:4). In the semi-finals, Edwards passed Ambika Sitram (WASA) 4-1 (11:2; 9:11; 13:11; 11:8; 11:7) while Imani had a much tougher challenge beating former national player and veteran Linda Partap-Budhan 4-3 (9:11; 13:11;12:10; 9:11; 11:8; 4:11; 11:9). Edwards defeated Imani in the final tournament in August and admitted she was hesitant about entering this tournament because so many top players were absent, but she knew that her niece Imani wanted revenge before their last meeting. Edwards said: “It is always an honor to win a prestigious national title and I will continue to push these youngsters to learn the guts and fight it takes to win. The extra push will make them better and stronger for their regional and international opponents.” Commenting on the final, she said: “I got back into that deep fighting mode because I was down two sets and lost the third. I’ve been in that situation many times before and have bounced back point after point. She added: “I want to thank God, my biggest supporters Jese and Anya and all the other family and friends.” Wilson (Carenage Blasters) was unstoppable that night winning his matches with relative ease and continued his local dominance in the sport. The 24-year-old champion won his third senior national title by beating Aaron Edwards (QPCC) 4-1 in the final (11:9; 15:13; 8:11; 11:1; 11:6). The 35-year-old former national player, now coach of QPCC and youth national teams, Edwards had impressive performances to reach his first final since a teenager in 2005. In the semifinals, Wilson defeated 71-year-old Canadian veteran David Mahabir (Hillview Renegades) 4-1 (7:11; 11:9; 11:6; 11:6; 11:5). Edwards had to sweat against WASA’s Curtis Humphreys, but eventually won the nail biter 4-3 (11:9; 7:11; 11:7; 11:5; 9:11; 8:11; 11:5) . Men’s Quarter Finals Results: Aaron Wilson v Franklin Seechan 4-1 (6:11; 17:15; 11:1; 11:5; 11:4) David Mahabir to Andrew Edwards 4-2 (11:4; 10:12; 7:11; 12:10; 11:6) Aaron Edwards to Yuvraaj Dookram 4-2 (11:8; 9:11; 13:11; 6:11; 11:9; 11:8) Curtis Humphreys v Kenneth Parmanand 4-0 (11;4; 11:7; 11:5; 11:6)

