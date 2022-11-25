Women’s Basketball against Toledo and Fresno State in Daytona Beach Invitational





UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State women’s basketball team will play over Thanksgiving weekend in the Daytona Beach Invitational, Friday at 1:15 p.m. against Toledo and Saturday at 11 a.m. against Fresno State LOOK AT FLOHOOPS Both games can be streamed FloHoops. To watch on the streaming platform, a subscription must be purchased. Penn State’s December 18 game at Drexel will also be on FloHoops. The games can still be heard on Penn State Sports Network – 93.3 FM, 1390 AM and online. OPENING TIP Penn State is coming off the program’s biggest comeback, a 21-point deficit turned into an 82-69 victory over Syracuse at home on Monday.

The Lady Lions trailed 45-24 three minutes into the third quarter, then defeated the Orange 58-24 to end the game.

freshman Shay Ciezki led the Lady Lions' rally with 16 of her 18 career-high points during the second half, and Makena Marisa had 18 of her 22 points during the rally.

led the Lady Lions’ rally with 16 of her 18 career-high points during the second half, and had 18 of her 22 points during the rally. The Lady Lions have their best start since the 2017-18 season (5-0), winning 14 non-conference home games in a row, the fourth longest in the program’s history.

A win over Toledo would be the longest winning streak since the 2016–17 team achieved the feat during the non-conference season.

Wins over Toledo and Fresno State would tie for the best start since the 1996-97 season (7-0).

Penn State faces the four reigning conference champions this season (Norfolk State (MEAC), Fairfield (MAAC) and Youngstown State (Horizon League)), last year’s MAC Regular Season Champion Toledo.

Makena Marisa averaged 19.7 points per game with three 20-point games and a double-double in the first two games: 24 points and 11 rebounds against the Spartans and 14 points and 10 assists against the Stags.

averaged 19.7 points per game with three 20-point games and a double-double in the first two games: 24 points and 11 rebounds against the Spartans and 14 points and 10 assists against the Stags. Penn State has forced opponents to average 25.2 turnovers per game, ranking it 18th in the nation. EXPLORE TOLEDO His 3-1 to start the season with wins over Wright State (88-56) and Canisius (93-66) at home, a road win at Cincinnati (74-71, overtime) and a loss at Duke (58-41) ended Sunday.

Ranked sixth in the most recent College Insider Mid Major Top-25 Poll.

Return all five starters and 98.7 percent of last year’s offensive production from the squad that tied a school record for wins (29) and won the MAC regular season championship with a 19-1 record.

Senior guard/forward Quinesha Lockett, a two-time All-MAC First-Team and Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award preseason selection, leads the team in scoring (16.3 points per game), along with a 5.0 average rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. EXPLORING FRESNO STATE Started the season 3-2 with wins over Fresno Pacific (66-49), UC Riverside (54-40) and UC Merced (71-28) and losses to CSU Bakersfield (56-53) and Cal Poly (48-47) , all at home.

Picked ninth of 11th in the Mountain West Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll and returned two starters from last year’s roster that went 11-18 overall and 7-10 in league play.

Have limited opponents to 44.2 points per game, the fourth best in the country.

Senior guard Yanina Todorova (14.4) leads the team in scoring along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. AGAINST THE ROCKETS AND BULLDOGS This is the first matchup against Toledo.

Penn State defeated Fresno State 90–67 on December 20, 1990, in the Golden Bear Classic hosted by California in Berkeley, California, in the only game between the two programs. A COMEBACK FOR THE CENTURIES Penn State posted its biggest comeback in program history against Syracuse, recovering three minutes from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to win 82–69.

The previous school record for a comeback was 17 against Wisconsin (W, 58-56 in overtime on January 22, 2009, trailed 24-41 with 10:21 left in the second half).

The 21-point comeback is tied for the second-largest in Big Ten history (Nebraska on Creighton, Dec. 6, 2015).

Penn State was able to narrow the deficit to 10 (55-45) at the end of the third inning and then took over in the fourth quarter, beating the Orange 37-14 to give them their first loss of the season. season yielded.

Makena Marisa and Shay Ciezki scored 13 points apiece to lead Penn State in the fourth quarter.

and scored 13 points apiece to lead Penn State in the fourth quarter. The duo combined for 9-of-14 shots, culminating in a 3-of-5 mark outside the arc by Ciezki.

Chanaya Pinto pulled down six rebounds in the fourth quarter, three more than Syracuse had as a team.

pulled down six rebounds in the fourth quarter, three more than Syracuse had as a team. Alice Campbell had a few steals that accounted for two of the Orange’s five turnovers.

had a few steals that accounted for two of the Orange’s five turnovers. The Lady Lions made no turnover in the quarter and kept the Orange off the free throw line.

They also provided eight assists on their 13 field goals while shooting 65 percent from the field.

The 37 runs in the fourth is the third most scored in a quarter, two off the school record (Michigan State, Jan. 17, 2016 and Saint Peter’s, Nov. 13, 2016).

The Lady Lions went 13-20 (65%) in the final quarter, including 7-15 (46.7%) from three.

In the third quarter, Penn State went 8-16 from the field and 4-8 from three.

Penn State got 20 second half bank points without Syracuse and had a 13-1 quick break, 19-5 second chance points, and 27-11 rebounding advantages in the last two quarters.

Marisa led all players in scoring in the game with 22 points while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Senior Makena Marisa was one of 20 point guards selected to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List heading into the season and named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team by the coaches and media.

was one of 20 point guards selected to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List heading into the season and named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team by the coaches and media. Through five games, she leads the team in scoring (19.6 ppg) and assists (5.0 apg), in addition to 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

She scored a double-double in the first two games: 24 points and 11 rebounds against Norfolk State and 14 points and 10 assists against Fairfield.

In the program’s leading comeback against Syracuse, she produced 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, eight rebounds and seven assists.

She has recorded 62 double-digit scoring games, including 34 consecutive dating back to the start of last season, and 27 20-point games with three this year.

With 1,342 career points, she is 18th in school history, ahead of Cheryl Ellison (1979-83, 1,320) and Maren Walseth (1997-01, 1,328) against the Dutch.

As of this season at 24th, she needs 87 more to pass Jen Bednarek (1977-80, 1,428) for 17th.

In the history of the program, she also ranks fifth in career free throw percentage (83.4%) and 30-point games (five), ninth in career scoring average (15.3 ppg), ninth in career double-digit assist games (three), 11th in career three-point field goals made (135), and 14th in career assists (337).

In the nation, she ranks 13th in career free throw percentage and 74th in career points.

For the 2022–23 season, she ranks 27th in doubles in the nation, 31st in points (98), 34th in field goals made (36), 38th in steals (14), and 43rd in assists (25).

Johnny Cash earned her 1,000 career points in last Tuesday's victory over Youngstown State, becoming the third current Lady Lion to accomplish the feat: Makena Marisa (1.342) and Taniyah Thompson (1,244).

earned her 1,000 career points in last Tuesday’s victory over Youngstown State, becoming the third current Lady Lion to accomplish the feat: (1.342) and (1,244). Cash has produced 360 combined as Lady Lion in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons for an average of 12.4 ppg.

She produced 659 in her seasons at SMU.

Thompson accomplished the feat in her three seasons with East Carolina.

Like last season, Leilani Kapinus has proven she can do it all for the Lady Lions.

has proven she can do it all for the Lady Lions. This year, she leads the team in rebounding (7.4 per game), steals (18) and blocks (three) in addition to 11.0 points per game, 14 assists, a 55.6 field goal percentage and 77.8 free throw percentage.

Kapinus ranks second in the Big Ten in steals (11th in the nation), eighth in rebounding and 14th in free throw percentage.

She has scored in double digits in three games, brought down at least seven rebounds in all but one game, and stolen at least three times.

After the redshirt of the 2019-2020 season, Leilani Kapinus earned All-Big Ten Freshman-Team honors last year.

earned All-Big Ten Freshman-Team honors last year. Kapinus averaged 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, scored 46 assists, 33 blocks, and 59 steals, shot 43 percent from the floor, and amassed 16 double-digit games (two with 20+ points and three double-doubles)

She was one of eight Division I players with 30+ blocks and 55+ steals.

She placed third in the Big Ten in blocks per game (1.14), third in the Big Ten in steals per game (2.03), and fourth in total steals (59)

Shay Ciezki made an immediate impression as a freshman.

made an immediate impression as a freshman. After coming off the bench in the opener, Ciezki started every game since then.

In 111 minutes of action as the main ball handler after Marisa, she has scored just four times with 11 assists.

She played a vital role in the team’s 21-point comeback against Syracuse, scoring 16 of her 18 points during the team’s second-half rally.

She recorded her first double-digit score against Youngstown State with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

She produced her first collegiate basket as part of a seven-point, four-rebound, two-steal performance against Fairfield. NEXT ONE Penn State returns home to face Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

