Sports
College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for big games on Black Friday
The final week of the 2022 college football regular season has already begun, and with most fans off work on Black Friday, Week 13 is wasting no time getting started. Six teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings will see action with one top-25 showdown that will go a long way in determining how any portion of the postseason will play out.
That matchup sees No. 19 Tulane visit No. 24 Cincinnati with an AAC Championship Game berth — and spot as the top-rated Group of Five team in the CFP rankings — on the line. While the loser won’t be completely eliminated from the conference race, he needs some help to create a rematch given the tight AAC standings.
Elsewhere, the Battle Line Rivalry flares up again with Arkansas visiting Missouri in the first of two SEC on CBS Games of the Week. Number 23 Texas will try to stop its stop-and-start status in the CFP rankings when it receives Baylor. And No. 16 Florida State will look to prove that its rise to prominence late in the season is no fluke as it hosts state foe Florida in one of college football’s most hotly fought rivalries.
Be sure to stay with CBS Sports all day from the opening kickoff for coverage of college football. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the best games on Black Friday in week 13.
Odds through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern
Utah is next to Boise State
Recommended game | Boise State Broncos v Utah State Aggies
afternoon | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—The oddsmakers have Utah State as a significant 17-point underdog. That’s a big number, and I don’t feel comfortable taking sides over it. That said, this feels more like a low-scoring game. Both teams have a workhorse attacking and perhaps more importantly this game kicks off at 10am local time on Friday. Given the circumstances, it’s easy to imagine both offenses getting off to a slow start.Prediction: less than 51.5 –Austin Nivison
Baylor at No. 23 Texas
Recommended game | Texas Longhorns vs Baylor Bears
afternoon | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —Oddsmakers have overvalued Texas all year despite a four-loss season, and that trend continues into the Finals. The Longhorns have defeated only one team by more than 8.5 points since the Red River Showdown: Kansas. Baylor is more than willing to hang out with the Texas athletes, even playing on the road in Austin.Prediction: Baylor +8.5 — Shehan Jeyarajah
No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati
Recommended game | Cincinnati Bearcats v Tulane Green Wave
afternoon | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —The Green Wave and Bearcats meet at Nippert Stadium in the biggest AAC game of the year. The winner of this will host the conference championship next week and the loser will need some dominoes to fall to earn a rematch. Tulane got back on track last week with a 59-24 victory over SMU, rolling fast for 310 yards and scoring five touchdowns on the ground. Cincinnati has driven its defense to three consecutive wins, including a 23-3 victory over Temple last week in which they allowed just 202 total yards, held the Owls to 3.67 yards per game and forced four turnovers. Look for the Bearcats’ defense to win in what should be an all-out battle. Forecast: Cincinnati -2— Barrett Sallee
Arkansas in Missouri
Recommended game | Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks
3:30 pm | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—Of the 14 combined SEC games these two have played, nine have been played below this point total. With Missouri ranked No. 7 nationally in possession time and Arkansas ranked No. 8 in rushing offense, there could be some long bouts of clock bleeds in this matchup. While Missouri’s red zone defense is terrible, Arkansas only ranks 86th in red zone offense. It can be a busy day for the kickers.Prediction: less than 55.5 –David Cobb
Florida ranked #16 in the state of Florida
Recommended game | Florida State Seminoles v. Florida Gators
7:30 pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —It’s an interesting wrinkle for the Florida vs. Florida state rivalry that while the series has been heated, the results have rarely been close in recent years. Since 2007, only two games between the Gators and Seminoles have been decided by single digits. I think we’ll get another double-digit win here on Friday, this one in favor of the home side. Forecast: State of Florida -9.5 — Chip Patterson
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which top-25 teams will struggle?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a time-tested computer model that has made nearly $3,000 in profits over the past six seasons — and find out.
