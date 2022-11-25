Adult Hockey | News, sports, jobs





SHULTS AUTO GROUP ADULT HOCKEY LEAGUE OPEN SECTION Joe Gerace had a goal and five assists to lead Johnnies Misfits 9-2 past El Greco. Garrett Taylor and Tommy Muecke each had three goals and an assist; Josh Eppinger had two goals and two assists; Chris Myers had two assists; and John Dupere had one assist for the winners. Tyler Dykstra earned the win in the net. Tim Whitacre and Kevin Harvey each scored a goal; David Morse had two assists; and Blade Ellis had one assist for El Greco. Matt Gernold took the loss into the net. —— Justin Andriaccio had a hat trick and an assist to send Blackstone Advanced Technologies past Jamestown Skate Products 7-4. Jake Andriaccio had four assists; Garrett Jones and Tom Gerace each had a goal and an assist; and Bryan Muecke had an assist for the winners, who had Jason Maybach in net. Tyler Clegg had two goals and an assist; Jeremy Hirliman had a goal and an assist; Ron Rothlieder had a goal; and Doug Weaver and Jarod Anderson each had two assists for Jamestown Skate Products, which netted Jamie Zahm. —— Jacob Zwieg, Joel Walsh and Curtis Carlson each scored twice for Tim Horton’s, while Brysten Jones and Cooper Bergman each scored two goals for the Schuyler’s Blue Bombers in a 7-7 tie. Levi Madden shot in a goal; Carlson and Walsh each had two assists; and Steve Warden had one assist for Tim Horton’s, who had Dave Weinstein in net. Dylan Bergman, Eric Arnone and Gib Stuart each had a goal and an assist, while Tom Cocker also had an assist for the Blue Bombers, who had Brad Barmore in net. B SECTION Alex Krywoschyj and Jake Tota each scored a goal in Line-X’s 3-2 victory over Pearl City Hops. Luke Tota had two assists and Emma Blasius had one to support winning goaltender Nathan Hornstrom. Brad Penhollow and Alex Kolstee each scored a goal, while Chad Muscarella and Noah Weinstein each had an assist for Pearl City Hops, which had Matt Gernold in net. —— Chris Megarrie got Hiller Tire Service past Cobblestone Inspections 3-2 with a hat trick. Matt Peterson, Nolan Ditener and Dennis Green each had an assist for Hiller Tire Service, which netted Mike O’Neill. Luke DePonceau scored twice and Andrew Hill had an assist for Cobblestone Inspections. Chris DePonceau took the loss at the net. —— Christopher Henderson had two goals and an assist for Weber Knapp, while Corey Alm had two goals and an assist for NWPA HC in a 4-4 tie. Mike Brown and Erik Dahlgren each had a goal; Dan Cheney had two assists; and Pete Sheira and Colin Johnson each had one assist for Weber Knapp, who had Jason Morgan in net. Dustin Chapman had a goal and an assist, while Ben Farnham also had a goal for NWPA HC, who had Keith Anderson in net. —— Dave Levandowski had three goals and two assists to lead Southside Redemption past Maybach Transport 9-5. Nick Quattrone, Matt Anderson and Andrew McCartney each had a goal and an assist; Mike Smith and Troy Bouckhuyt each added a goal; Jason Mank had two assists; and Jaso Coleson and Eric Herman each had one assist to support winning goaltender Matt Schmidt. Dan Courtney had two goals and an assist; Bryan Muecke had a goal and two assists; Ryan Simon and Ron Rothlieder each had a goal and an assist; and Al Maybach had an assist for Maybach Transport, which had Jason Maybach in the net. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

