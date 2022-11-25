No. 12/12 women’s hockey set for Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.– The No. 12/12 Penn State women’s ice hockey team heads to Las Vegas on Friday to play in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. The Nittany Lions open play against No. 3/3 ranked Minnesota at 7pm ET. FOLLOW THE ACTION Dates:Friday November 25 | Saturday November 26

Time:7 p.m. ET | To be determined

Place:Lifeguard Arena

Game Notes:Penn State Game Notes (PDF) HISTORY This will be the fourth time Minnesota and Penn State have met with the Golden Gophers leading the series 3-0. The last time they faced each other was on October 2, 2015, where Penn State fell 5-0. EXPLORING THE GOLDEN GOPHERS Minnesota has eight players on the team who have scored at least five goals this season. Meanwhile, two have recorded double-digit assists.

The Golden Gophers enter the game with a 9-2-2 overall record and a 9-1-2 record in the WCHA. They are coming off a loss and tie with Wisconsin that came on November 19-20.

The Golden Gophers forward is led by Grace Zumwinkle, who scores 19 points with eight goals and 11 assists.

Between the pipes is Skyler Vetter who has a 7-2-2 record, GAA of 2.28 and a save percentage of .916. TIP OF THE HAT (TRICK) Senior forward Courtney Correa is the third Nittany Lion in the program’s history to record multiple hat-tricks in a season.

is the third Nittany Lion in the program’s history to record multiple hat-tricks in a season. She has tallied two so far that they both came against St. Lawrence and Lindenwood in October.

During the season, Correia scores seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. 1500 AND COUNTING junior goalkeeper Josie Bothun reached the milestone of 1,500 career saves in Friday’s game against Yale.

reached the milestone of 1,500 career saves in Friday’s game against Yale. She currently counts 1534 in her career. Bothun is the fourth goalkeeper in the history of the program to reach the 1500 mark.

The Wyoming, Minnesota native has 395 saves to his credit so far this season.

She is tied for fifth in the nation in total saves. WALLIN IS ALWAYS A PLUS Junior Olivia Wallin leads the team in +/- that is +13 on the year.

leads the team in +/- that is +13 on the year. She is tied for 28th in the country in that category.

This season, Wallin has scored five goals in addition to eight assists and is tied for third on the team with 13 points. FACE-OFF MACHINES Penn State continues to dominate the face-off circle.

During the season, Penn State achieves a 54.9% face-off winning percentage, which ranks seventh in the nation.

Leading the charge is freshman Tessa Janecke as she has won 193 face-offs. BE ON TOP OF THE OPINION POLLS Penn State has been in the top 15 of the USA Today/USA Hockey national polls for nine weeks out of 10 this year.

The Nittany Lions dropped one spot in the USCHO poll from #11 to #12. Get all the latest updates on Penn State women’s ice hockey by following@PennStateWHKYon Twitter, “like” thePenn State women’s ice hockeypage on Facebook and follow@pennstatewhkyon Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/11/24/womens-ice-hockey-12-12-womens-hockey-set-for-henderson-collegiate-hockey-showcase.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos