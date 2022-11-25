New Zealand: 216/3 (39.0) | Live Cricket Score | NZ vs IND | ind in nz 3 odis 2022





Shichar Dhawan C 72 77 13 0 93.50 c Finn Allen b Tim Southee 24.3 FROM! TAKEN! Two in two overs for the Kiwis and they’re back in the game! This is an area Dhawan where Dhawan scores a lot of points but also gets out. Southee strikes and the two bowlers returned by Williamson for breakthroughs made it happen. This one is full and outside. Dhawan opens the bat’s face and seems to cut it past the point, but Allen catches a sharp catch there. Both set batters are now back in the cabin. 124/2 59.74% DotBall

40.26% Score shots

5 Ball per boundary Shubman Gill 50 65 1 3 76.92 c Devon Conway b Lockie Ferguson 23.1 FROM! TAKEN! That’s quite a catch from Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson strikes on his return! A welcome wicket for the Kiwis as these two scored freely. Gill will be disappointed, they are not the best balls. It’s on the pads. Gill flicks it up to the square leg. Conway runs to the right and neatly picks him up. A good innings from Gill but he would have liked more. Can the Kiwis now build on this? 124/1 58.46% DotBall

41.54% Score shots

16 Ball per boundary Shreyas Iyer 80 76 4 4 105.26 c Devon Conway b Tim Southee 49.2 FROM! TAKEN! End of a fine innings by Iyer! Short in length and outside. Iyer pulls it right into the hands of Devon Conwayat deep in the middle of the wicket. A classy innings from him. Pace his innings very well. 300/6 46.05% DotBall

53.95% Score shots

9 Ball per boundary Rishabh pants World Cup 15 23 2 0 65.21 bLockie Ferguson 32.2 FROM! CURVED! Pant couldn’t just time well. He struggled. Short in length and angling around. Pants were tight for the room when trying to pull. He was also a fraction late and gets an inside edge back in the stumps. New Zealand is trailing India. 156/3 60.87% DotBall

39.13% Score shots

11 Ball per boundary Suryakumar Yadav 4 3 1 0 133.33 c Finn Allen b Lockie Ferguson 32.5 FROM! PASSED AND GONE! The crowd erupts again, but this time it’s the New Zealand fans who erupt. Beautiful from Lockie Ferguson. He drags his length back and serves it out. Suryakumar is on alert as he tries to punch but finds the perimeter and it flies before getting stuck in Fin Allen’s hands at first slip. He makes no mistake and Indianow is in a difficult position. 160/4 66.67% DotBall

33.33% Score shots

3 Ball per boundary Sanju Samson 36 38 4 0 94.73 c Glenn Phillips b Adam Milne 45.4 FROM! TAKEN! Glenn Phillips with an excellent catch! New Zealand breaks the 94-run tie! It is full and tilts to the center. Samson stays behind swinging his bat, but misses his shot. He bats in the mid-wicket region. Three players come together with Glenn Phillips running in from the depths, calling, ducking left and grabbing a great catch. Simply brilliant. 254/5 39.47% DotBall

60.53% Score shots

9 Ball per boundary Washington Sundar 37 16 3 3 231.25 not off 18.75% DotBall

81.25% Score shots

2 Ball per boundary Shardul Thakur 1 2 0 0 50 c Tom Latham b Tim Southee 50 FROM! Wicket of the last ball! Full and out. Shardul Thakur looks to go to the center but gets an outside edge from Tom Latham who dives to the right and takes a brilliant catch. That was on the rise, but Latham was doing really well. INDIA ENDS WITH 306. 306/7 50% DotBall

50% Score shots

– Ball per boundary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/nz-vs-ind-scorecard-live-cricket-score-india-in-new-zealand-3-odi-series-2022-1st-odi-nzin11252022213903 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

