ASU Football’s 70-7 victory over Arizona was a turning point for both programs

Nearly two years ago, Arizona State and Arizona football came together for a memorable episode of the Territorial Cup.

The two teams combined to score 77 points, although ASU scored 70. The Sun Devils also held a 14-point lead less than a minute into the game.

They played just one offensive play with less than a seven-point lead — DeaMonte Trayanum’s four-yard touchdown run after the Wildcats flipped it on the kickoff.

As ugly as that game got for Arizona, the aftermath epitomizes “nowhere to go but up.”

For the Sun Devils, their ascent lasted a little longer and was ranked No. 18 nationally in 2021. However, it has gone downhill since then.

Let’s take a look at these two teams since that 70-7 blowout in Tucson.

Arizona

The next day, the Wildcats fired head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was leading the program 9-20 (0-5 in 2020). Twelve days later, former New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch was given the job.

Fisch was coming out of left field a bit at the time. He had been a finalist for the job before Sumlin was hired in 2018, but for the UCLA, the Bruins only had two games of interim head coaching experience up to that point in his career.

Year 1 for Fisch wasn’t great on the field as the team went 1-11 and had a bout in the bottom 10 in FBS.

The Wildcats had four players try at least 10 passes, and three of them threw more interceptions than touchdowns. The only one who didn’t, Jamarye Joiner, is more of a receiver than a quarterback.

Despite all that, the Wildcats managed to enter the No. 3 recruiting class in the Pac-12 this season, according to 247Sports.

Although their additions through the transfer portal ranked No. 6quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Jacob Cowing gave Arizona a quarterback receiver duo that is one of the most prolific in the conference.

In fact, De Laura’s 25 touchdown passes in 11 games this season is more than Arizona had combined since 2020.

Wide receiver Dorian Singer has also moved up to become a solid No. 2 receiver, while freshman Tetairoa McMillan has made an immediate impact. As a result, the Wildcats have a top-55 scoring offense in FBS, averaging a respectable 30.2 points per game.

Thanks to strong offensive performances, Arizona (4-7) has worked its way to the program’s highest win count since 2019.

Arizona appears to be an emerging program and could be a potential Pac-12 threat with a few stronger recruiting and transfer classes.

Arizona state

ASU may boast a better record than Arizona since that fateful day in December 2020, but the direction of the program is the opposite of the Wildcats.

It didn’t go downhill right away. ASU finished the 2020 season with a win against Oregon State and then opened 2021 as the No. 25 team in the country.

Before the 2022 season even began, the team lost several assistant coaches to layoffs due to involvement in NCAA recruiting violations.

After a 5-1 start, the Sun Devils were ranked 18th in the nation before allowing 28 unanswered points in the second half against Utah in a Week 7 loss. A loss to Washington State the following week helped take the wind out of hope of the team to challenge for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Despite the sideline overhaul, ASU athletics director Ray Anderson placed confidence in head coach Herm Edwards to keep the train on track and told players that Edwards would keep his job through 2022.

Then came the low season. Defensive coordinator and recruiting chief Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Zak Hill both left the team as ASU signed its worst recruiting class ever.

The team also lost quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Johnny Wilson, as well as linebacker Eric Gentry to the transfer portal. All four are successful in their new home.

And in Tempe, it only took three games to stay true to Edwards to backfire.

After rolling to a 40-3 victory over Northern Arizona, the Sun Devils lost two in a row, including a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back when Edwards and the school mutually parted ways two days later.

ASU has shown flashes on offense since the coaching change, including three games of at least 35 points.

In addition, interim head coach Shaun Aguano has made efforts to improve recruiting within the state, though his future at the helm is not guaranteed.

The next head coach may be external, which comes with another possible review of the roster and coaching staff.

Thirteen months after being the 18th ranked team in the nation, ASU has traded places with Arizona and has yet to learn its fate from the NCAA investigation.

When ASU and Arizona face off on Nov. 25, it could very well be an official changing of the guard in terms of which football program has a brighter near-term future. But as we learned here, short term really means short term in college football.