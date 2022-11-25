Canada completes a stunning comeback to reach the semi-finals of the Davis Cup

Davis Cup Rule No. 1: Never count Canada in doubles.

Picking up where they left off in 2019, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov came from a set down to claim the deciding doubles match and Team Canada sent Sobeys to the semi-finals of the 2022 Davis Cup to secure a thrilling comeback victory over Germany to achieve.

The Canadians ran into trouble after Shapovalov dropped the opening singles match in a third-set tiebreak against Jan-Lennard Struff, but a dominant performance from Flix Auger-Aliassime in the second singles secured the dramatic doubles victory.

It is the third time in Canada’s last four Davis Cup games that the Canadians have won after trailing in the decisive doubles match.

Canada will now attempt to reach its second final in the last three editions of the Davis Cup Finals when they face Italy on Saturday.

After splitting the singles matches the pressure was on Pospisil and Shapovalov and it was increased when they fell behind early. But the Canadian pair refused to budge and continually improved their level as the game progressed, eventually taking a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Power made a big difference to the Canadians, especially when serving, as they fired 11 aces and 29 winners. They conceded only one break point in the last two sets and did not have to defend one in the decider.

The Canadians had a chance to take the early advantage when they had a pair of break points in the Germans’ first service game. However, Puetz was able to go big and save both.

In the next game, Pospisil misjudged a volley coming in for a winner to set up a break point. Shapovalov whistled the volley to give Germany the early break.

When Pospisil got up to serve again at 2-4, he was again under pressure on the serve and got a double fault at the breakpoint to give the Germans a stranglehold on the opening set.

The Canadians quickly left the disappointment of the opening set behind and held a break point in the Germans’ first service game before Pospisil hauled a backhand return winner down the line to eventually score a break for a 3–1 lead.

Pospisil came up late in the second set when he ran into a break point on his serve, hitting back-to-back aces and a non-returned serve to escape the jam. It was the last break point faced by Canada in the game.

They carried the momentum to the deciding set, breaking out of love for a 2-1 lead. Once they were in charge, the result was never in doubt. For the record, the Canadian entered another break to complete the stunning comeback.

The dramatic victory in the doubles was only possible after Flix Auger-Aliassime turned out big for the Canadians in the second singles match.

Needing a win to keep Canada alive, Auger-Aliassime got into a groove and simply overpowered Oscar Otte, leaving the German with very few chances for the outright win.

Now it’s up to Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil in doubles to make the decision.

Auger-Aliassime brought the form with which he finished the season as one of the best players on tour to his battle with Otte, where he dominated with his first serve, firing 15 aces and winning 89 percent of his first serve, winning in lost a total of four. . He fired on all cylinders in all aspects of the game, hitting 21 winners, 18 of them with his forehand, in the 7-6(1), 6-4 win.

It took Auger-Aliassime a few games to get going, even saving a break point in his opening service game. However, as the set progressed, it was the Canadian who made his way into more return games while cruising on serve.

At 4-3, Auger-Aliassime had three chances to secure the break, but all three times the German found a great serve to escape and stay on serve.

When the tiebreak rolled around, the German was out of luck. A double fault on his first serve gave the initiative to Auger-Aliassime and the Canadian never looked back, winning the last five points in a row and ending the first set with an ace.

With the momentum at his back, Auger-Aliassime had a chance to break through in the opening game of the second, but was unable to take advantage of a 15-40 lead.

Finally, after Otte missed a forehand to create a break point on 3-all, Auger-Aliassime fired a forehand winner to seal the decisive break.

Canada, with the highest ranked No. 1 and No. 2 players of all countries participating in the Davis Cup Finals, probably hoped to complete the tie without doubles, but those hopes were dashed when Denis Shapovalov won the opening game against his nemesis, Jan-Lennard Struff.

An early breakaway gave the German the lead and, although Shapovalov refused to budge, he was unable to put himself ahead and Struff fell 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2) for the sixth time in nine encounters.

Shapovalov may have a shot at redemption if Flix Auger-Aliassime can beat Oscar Otte in the second singles match. The Canadian No. 2 in singles is currently expected to play the doubles with Vasek Pospisil if the tie lasts the whole game.

Inconsistent serve was a problem for Shapovalov, who hit 18 aces and won 81 percent of his first serve, but he also had 10 double faults and claimed only 47 percent of his second serve.

Back-to-back double faults to surrender the break put Shapovalov into an early hole to start the game. He had a chance to break right back in the next game, but Struff finished it off with a big serve.

That became a pattern in the opening set, as every time Shapovalov headed for a Struff service game, the German conjured up a big serve to remove the threat. Consistency was also lacking from the Canadian as he shot a forehand wide to give up a second break and the opening set.

As the game progressed, Shapovalov began to grow in confidence and began to take control of the points.

Another break point opportunity came and went early in the second set, but when the door opened again at 3-all, the Canadian won a wild exchange at the net, hitting the ball past a stranded Struff to take the lead.

Like the rest of his game, Shapovalov’s serve became more effective as the game went on and was able to hold on without too much trouble to send the game to a decider.

A stroke of luck got the Canadian into an early hole in the third inning when he let a failed shot from Struff go, then it fell in to give the German a 3-1 lead.

However, luck was balanced at the most critical moment of the game. Struff served for it at 5-3 and held on for a match point, but dumped a tight volley into the net. Shapovalov saw four break points pass him before a failed return floated past Struff and fell in to put the set back on service.

He wasn’t out of the woods, as Shapovalov got a match point on his own serve at 4-5, but saved it with a serve that went just over the line.

It all came down to a final set tiebreak, in which Shapovalov slashed a backhand into the net to get behind an early minibreak. He never managed to get it back as the German dropped no run on his own serve in the breaker to give his country the early lead.

Between Canada and a third Davis Cup final is Italy, which upset the United States earlier on Thursday. Canada has beaten Italy in both previous Davis Cup meetings, in 2013 and in 2019.