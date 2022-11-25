Best avalanche players of all time

The wait for the Colorado Avalanche is over! Finally, after 21 years, the team won another Stanley Cup, the third in its existence. The Avs went through a long process to get here. Everything was planned and executed, with successes and failures leading up to this moment.

From players chosen in designs, exchanges and signatures, the maintenance of a project. The team that won the cup in 2022 started earlier. It is a long project that depends on several factors to succeed.

In addition, the success of the team depended on players in addition to the current roster. In today’s post, we’ll take a look at the key figures in Avalanche’s history.

Joe Sakic

Joe Sakic spent 13 years in Denver wearing the captain’s “C”. He was selected by Quebec as the 15th overall pick in 1987 NHL draft and transferred to Colorado when the Nordiques became the Avalanche. He is a rare athlete who has played for the same team.

With 1,641 points scored in 1,378 regular season games played, Sakic retired after the 201718 campaign, finishing eighth all-time in regular season scoring. He tied for seventh on the all-time playoff scoring list with 188 points added in 172 playoff games.

Sakic was the face of the Avalanche throughout his time in Denver and was one of the best players ever on the ice. He led the team to two Stanley Cup wins in ten playoff appearances and eight division championships. A consistent finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy, an athlete who sets the best example of sportsmanship, Sakic was one of the league’s accurate gentleman figures.

Gabriel Landeskog

The Swedish winger is the captain of the team and an attacking force that appears in the decisive hours. Landeskog has had an outstanding career, finally winning the Stanley Cup last spring. He has been a key player in his career, rising to captaincy after some early struggles.

Besides being a great leader, Country forest is also what he calls a 16-game player, someone who grows in the postseason. He should return to the Avalanche line-up in early 2023, following knee surgery.

Patrick Roy

Roy was traded by Montreal to the Avalanche in 1995 and would lead the Avalanche to two Stanley Cups and eight straight division titles between 1996 and 2003.

Roy retired as the NHL’s all-time leader and had to win games with no shootouts. His boastful personality instantly transformed the Avalanche franchise from an also-ran to an eternal power. He later became the team’s coach in 2013–14, leading them to a division title in his first year.

Peter Forsberg

Forsbergs career with the Avalanche was a mix of glory and frustration. He is arguably the most talented player in the team’s history. Incredible hands, vision and power combined in one player. However, Forsberg’s body suffered greatly from his aggressive play and missed the 2002 regular season.

But in the entire NHL, few players were better than him when he was healthy. Forsberg returned for the postseason during that injury-plagued year of 2002, and despite Colorado missing the Stanley Cup Finals, he led the NHL in points. The following year, he won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

Kale Makar

The player stayed with the for two years University of Massachusetts Amherst, better known as Umass, made his debut in the NHL during the 2019 postseason and left a good impression. The following season, Makar would win the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top freshman of the season.

Kale Makar has become a force that the entire league recognizes and fears. His defensive ability is excellent, plus he has a lot of speed and offensive power, being a dangerous offensive weapon. His talent was recognized in the 2021-22 season by winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman of the season who demonstrates prowess across the length of the ice.

Nathan MacKinnon

With the first overall pick in the 2013 design, MacKinnon had succeeded. He immediately debuted in the NHL and helped the team reach the playoffs in the 2013-2014 season, but returned to prominence in 2017-2018 and has been one of the best players in the NHL ever since.

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that MacKinnon is only 27 years old. He has been so present and prominent in the league for so long that we have yet to see his best.

Now he is also a Stanley Cup champion.

Conclusion

It is also necessary to emphasize the maturity of the players, who learned from their mistakes and learned valuable lessons not to despair and do what was necessary in the final game. That’s what they did last season.

They faced the challenge of finishing Lightning and had to focus and find their game, and they did it by relying on themselves. The Avalanche as a team learned their lessons from past eliminations and managed to overcome themselves. Come back and self redemption are two factors that are often part of champion team stories.