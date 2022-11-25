Sports
University of Oklahoma Athletics
OU trailed 2-0 in the game after Iowa State won the first two sets. The Sooners came back in the third set, 25-17, to keep the game alive, but the Cyclones eventually prevailed and won the game, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23. Iowa State led OU in four of six statistical categories, except for blocks (12-7) and service aces where each team posted seven each.
The Sooners fell to 15-12 overall and 5-10 in Big 12 play, while the Cyclones improved to 19-11 and 10-6 in league play.
“I thought we fought hard and played a good serving game after the first set,” head coach said Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “The spirit of competition was consistent throughout. Externally, we supported the sum of our parts, and this is another learning opportunity for a group that remains committed to the process of rising up to compete every day.”
Wilson led the Sooners offense with an astonishing 18 kills, finishing ninth in program history in a single season with 356. Her two serve aces on the night propelled her to the top of the record books with 55 serve aces in a single season.
In her 12th game in double-digit homicides, freshman Taylor Preston recorded 11 kills in the night. sophomore Payton Chamberlain scored her seventh game of the season with over 40 assists after posting 42 on the night. Both Preston and Chamberlain earned 10 digs each and both earned their fourth double-double of the season. This was Preston’s fourth career double-double and Chamberlain’s seventh.
Defensively, sophomore libero Callie Kemoha led the way with 16 digs to move her to seventh in program history for digs in a single season (462). Kemohah also scored a pair of aces to bring her season tally to 27, where she is still tied for seventh.
“Not the result we wanted tonight, but the growth we’ve seen in our Megan and Callie court leaders this season is special and something that doesn’t show on the stats sheet,” noted Gray-Walton. “They’ve both stepped up their level of care and consistency and it shows in how they compete. That’s our backbone. I’m very proud as a coach to see the breakthrough roles for each of them over the course of the season.”
freshman Chloe Kaminski also added her fifth game this season in double-digit digs with 11. Graduate student Adrian Oliver led the Sooners in blocks with six overall, including five block assists. Wilson chipped in four blocks while a freshman Morgan Perkins three added.
Iowa State came out strong in the first set to take a 4-1 lead. Though the Sooners came back strong on four straight kills (including three by Wilson) to take their first lead of the game 7-5. In a back-and-forth battle, the Cyclones took the lead back on a 5-0 run to make it 14-9. After the media timeout, Kemohah’s serve ace and Preston’s kill brought the game within one, 16-15. Iowa State would go on a 4-0 run to secure the first set, 25-18.
The Cyclones and Sooners battled early in the second set before Iowa State went on a 4-0 run to take the lead 7-4. Iowa State would lead by three, 15-12 before the media timeout. After halftime, the Cyclones went on a 4-0 run to take a six-point lead. The Sooners would fight back with their own 4-0 run to cut the lead to 19-17. After an OU timeout, the Sooners brought the set within two, but Iowa State would prevail to take the second set, 25-23.
Trailing 2-0 in the game, OU came out in set three. The Sooners battled with the Cyclones, but eventually took the lead 9-5 on a 4-0 run to force Iowa State to time out. After the break, OU extended the lead 14–7 on a 5–0 run that included a service ace from Wilson to set the program’s single-season record (55). freshman Alexis Shelton posted a kill to secure the 25-17 win in the third set, forcing a fourth set.
It was a battle for every point in the fourth and final set until the Cyclones went 3-0 to lead the set, 15-12, before the media timeout. The Sooners eventually took the lead by one, 20-19, after back-to-back kills by Wilson forced an Iowa State timeout. After the break, the Cyclones retook the lead, 22-20, on a pair of errors from the Sooners. The Cyclones ended the set with a 3-0 run to take the final set, 25-23, and win the game on Thanksgiving Eve and their Senior Night.
The Sooners will return to McCasland Field House for their regular season finale and Senior Night against TCU at 6 PM CT Saturday. OU will recognize three seniors Adrian Oliver, Savannah Davison and Grace Talpash all of which are honored in a post-game ceremony.
Before Saturday’s game, Oklahoma is offering fans a special chance to access an exciting and exclusive online Black Friday deal with group rate tickets that cost $3 per ticket. Click here to access the special offer.
