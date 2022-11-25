COAS applauds ‘fighting spirit’ Pakistani cricket teams





President Dr. Arif Alvi and the COAS met the World Cup T20 team at a local hotel. Twitter President and COAS meet World Cup T20 squad.

Chief of Staff says the team has raised the spirit of the nation.

Says no better player than Shadab Khan. At a meeting with the national cricket team at the reception hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa applauded the players’ “fighting spirit”, which he said lifted him up the nation. President Dr Arif Alvi and the COAS met the T20 World Cup squad at a local hotel where the president said the team had “lived up to its reputation as unpredictable”. “They have made the country proud by beating the best teams on their way to the World Cup final,” said President Alvi. Although the COAS said he enjoyed hitting openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan up front, he believed Shadab Khan was the best. “I believe there is no better T20 player than Shadab Khan who has all the assets needed for a good T20 player. Emphasizing the importance of hard work and the need to follow discipline, the COAS praised the team, saying that they had “made the country proud by leaving the multi-billion dollar teams behind by reaching the finals”. He said the bowlers on the team made the games exciting to watch. “The bowlers gave their heart at the sight of a low target, which was exciting to see. He added that showing fighting spirit was more important than “winning or losing”, calling it the thing that “matters the most”. “Once you lose, you have to have the courage to accept your defeat. A person who does not learn from his mistakes cannot be called a true leader,” he said. The COAS, who is passionate about sports and played the Patrons Trophy in its heyday, told The news that he played as a wicket-keeper-batsman. Yes, I remember scoring a century in the Patrons Trophy Grade II against PACO while playing wicket-keeper-batsman.” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja previously praised his team for a successful run in recent months, which saw the team play the Asia Cup and World Cup finals and win the tri-nation in New Zealand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/454615-coas-applauds-pakistan-cricket-teams-fighting-spirit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos