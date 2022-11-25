High School Soccer: A Sneak Peek at the State Championship Games

Undefeated top division Mount Carmel certainly remember last season’s thrilling win against Batavia in the second round of the Class 7A play-offs.

There were two controversial pass interference calls and the Caravan eventually won on an untimed down. But Mount Carmel has moved on. Quarterback Blainey Dowling is a completely different player, stronger and much more dangerous.

The loss has lingered in Batavia.

That was a very emotional game for our program, our community and our children, Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said. I heard about it every week for a whole year. Anyway, I’ll be glad we don’t talk about it anymore.

Batavia doesn’t seem obsessed with revenge on Mount Carmel. It’s a state title game and that’s always a special moment for a community, especially a football-crazy place like Batavia. But going up against the Caravan again adds some spice to the game, which is Saturday at 4pm in Champaign.

Batavia has two Power Five tied linebackers, Tyler Jansey (Wisconsin) and Jack Sadowsky (Iowa State). The Bulldogs offense has improved throughout the season, but they are a defense led team.

[Jansey] is like a comic book hero, said Piron. He’s special, he plays a fearsome linebacker and a powerful running back. He received some criticism after last year’s game. It wasn’t always fun.

Mount Carmel (13-0) has been extremely hard to beat this season.

We are built on our front seven, said caravan coach Jordan Lynch. They are physical and they fly around.

Denny Furlong and Alonzo Manning have stepped forward and helped fill the void after Mount Carmel star Darrion Dupree was injured. But the biggest offensive sparks now come from the passing game. Dowling was fantastic, throwing for 2,719 yards and 39 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

It’s hard to see Batavia score enough points to be upset, but anything can happen in a game for the state championship.

Class 8A: Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola, 7 p.m., Saturday

Lincoln-Way East (13-0) is undefeated, but Loyola (12-1) is a favorite. Mount Carmel is the only team to challenge the Ramblers this season. Loyola beat undefeated York 30-3 in the semi-final.

Colgate recruit Jake Stearney (passing for 2,149 yards with 34 touchdowns and three interceptions) is an accomplished, effective quarterback, and the Ramblers continue to find new faces to step in for injured running backs. Sophomore Luke Foster will likely star in the title game.

Michigan-bound defensive lineman Brooks Bahr anchors the Loyola defense. Senior Johnny McGuire has emerged as a factor in the defensive backfield.

He played excellently, said Loyola coach John Holecek. Each game I’m more amazed at what it can do. He’s just a monster, fast and strong. He has an offer from Colgate, but I think he’s more of a Big Ten kid.

The undefeated Griffins lack star power and big college recruits, but all doubts about the team were erased in the semifinals as they dominated Glenbard West 31-7.

There is no AJ Henning in the group, Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said. They are more regular kids who get the best out of themselves and enjoy and play lovingly together as a team.

Running back James Kwiecinski is averaging 115 yards per game and has scored 26 touchdowns. He’s the workhorse for the offense, but receiver Jimmy Curtin and quarterback Braden Tischer built a solid connection all season with 10 touchdown passes.

[Jake Scianna] is the heart and soul of our defense, said Zvonar. He has 200 tackles and is, in my opinion, the best middle linebacker in the state. His two brothers also played for us in state championships.

Class 6A: Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis 1 p.m., Saturday

Once again it’s a Fox Valley conference team against East St. Louis. Cary-Grove upset the Flyers last season. This is the sixth consecutive year that Cary-Grove of Prairie Ridge has reached the 6A title game.

Prairie Ridge (12-1) lost to East St. Louis in 2019 and won the title in 2017, 2016 and 2011.

As usual, the Flyers are the favourite. But East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett isn’t thrilled about facing off against another team executing the triple option.

It’s an offense that not many teams run anymore, Sunkett said. We’ve got our work done. There is no way to simulate what they do offensively. The main thing is to find out their blocking schedules.

Tyler Vasey, the Wolves quarterback, is a big contender for Player of the Year. He rushed for 3,776 yards and 52 touchdowns.

East St. Louis (11-2) has not lost to an Illinois team. Packed with college prospects, the Flyers have only been challenged once all season, when they defeated Lemont 32-29 in the semifinals.

Class 5A: Nazareth vs. Peoria, Saturday 10 a.m

Nazareth’s road to Champaign was bumpy and at times improbable.

When we were 2-4, one of my assistants said something about playoffs and I burst out laughing, said Roadrunners coach Tim Racki.

Nazareth’s young group finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak and did not stop in the playoffs. The Roadrunners defeated Boylan, shut out Morgan Park and survived 10-7 against the rugged, undefeated Sycamore.

Racki’s philosophy was to encourage his team and suppress any instinct to shout and take down the group. That is the typical approach of young coaches and it seems to be the best way to reach the current generation of players.

I knew I had a bunch of young guns around me, Racki said after the win at Morgan Park. Everyone thought I would yell at them after the losses. I kept picking them up. They told what they did right and what they did wrong and they responded to that.

Sophomore quarterback Logan Malachuk has thrown for 2,233 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s become more of a running threat this season, with five touchdowns on the ground.

Senior Justin Taylor, a Wisconsin recruit, averages 5.23 yards per carry and has 46 catches. He scored a team-high 11 touchdowns.

Nazareths Logan Malachuk (1) rushes to first loss against Morgan Park. Quinn Harris/For the Sun Times

Nazareth’s defenses are deceptively strong. St. Rita, Lemont and Marist (all powerhouse programs in larger classes) gained points on the Roadrunners, but that was not the case in Class 5A. Nazareth shut out Kankakee in the season opener, allowing just three touchdowns in three playoff games.

The defense will get all they can handle in the Class 5A state title game in Champaign on Saturday. Peoria (12-1) averages 55 points in the playoffs and defeated Morris 76-56 in the semifinals.

Running back Malachi Washington has 47 touchdowns and 3,073 yards rushing. Quarterback Tino Gist has thrown for 2,241 yards with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Expect a shootout in the first game of the day on Saturday.

There are local teams in the last two championship games on Friday. Here’s a look at those matchups. We have a preview of the Class 8A, 7A and 6A games tomorrow.

Class 4A: Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m., Friday

The Celtics (9-4) plowed through the toughest road to the title game. They defeated defending champion Joliet Catholic (a team that defeated them in Week 4), Richmond-Burton and St. Francis. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see one of those three teams in Champaign.

Freshman coach Tyler Plantz now has a battle-tested squad led by junior running back Kaden Nickel.

He’s an animal, Plantz said. He’s not the biggest kid on the field, but you’ll feel his pads when you’re on the other side.

Sacred-Heart Griffin (13-0) is a powerhouse who averages 58 points while only allowing more than 16 on two occasions. Longtime coach Ken Leonard, the winningest coach in state history, has led SHG to five state championships and four runner-up finishes.

Class 3A: IC Catholic vs. Williamsville, 4 p.m., Friday

IC Catholic is a familiar face in the state finals after winning Class 3A titles in 2016 and 2017 and the Class 4A title in 2018. The Knights’ only defeat this season was a one-point defeat to Joliet Catholic and they are the favorites against Williamsville (12-1), a school 14 miles north of Springfield.

KJ Parker and Denzell Gibson are dynamic threats on both sides of the ball for IC Catholic. They combined for 37 touchdowns. Parker has 33 receptions for 996 yards and Gibson is averaging 9.6 yards per carry.

[Gibson] can do anything, said ICU Catholic coach Bill Kreft. He is one of the best athletes to come through IC and can jump from running to receiver.

We get Parker as many touches as possible. He could be our whole attack, he’s so explosive. He is selfless and blocks his butt on the edge.