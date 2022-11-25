Sports
India tour of Australia crucial for hockey World Cup preparation
The last time the Indian men’s hockey team played against Australia was for the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham. Things ended pretty badly for India with Graham Reid’s side conceding seven goals and not scoring once.
It’s time again for India vs Australia in hockey. This is not a one-time competition, nor will it be about a medal. Instead, the upcoming five-match series is crucial in the context of one hugely important tournament: the World Cup to be held in India in January.
Here’s everything you need to know about the series being played Down Under:
When are the matches?
India vs Australia will play against each other five times from next Saturday.
Nov. 26 – 11 a.m. IST
Nov 27 -11 a.m. IST
Nov. 30 – 1:30 p.m. IST
December 3 -11 AM ACTUALLY
December 4 -11 AM ACTUALLY
All matches will take place at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide.
Who is part of the Indian squad?
Reid has selected a strong team, with most of the players from the team that played in the final round of Pro League matches against Spain and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar last month. Harmanpreet Singh will remain captain of the side, while fellow defender Amit Rohidas will be his deputy.
keepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas (Vice – Captain), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar
midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Forward: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
Are there any notable changes compared to the Pro League?
Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh and Gurjant returned to the squad after missing the Pro League games. Meanwhile, youngsters Selvam Karthi and Rabichandra Singh have not been admitted while Lalit Upadhyay and Vivek Sagar Prasad are yet to recover from injury.
Didn’t Karthi have good contact? Why is he being dropped?
Yes, Karthi made a lasting impression when he played against New Zealand in October. He scored two sublime goals, helping India stage a remarkable comeback and win the match 7-4.
Coach Reid said it’s an unfortunate decision, but his focus is on improving the team in midfield and defensive areas. For the Pro League games, he selected five forwards, but for the Australian series, he picked only four players.
“It’s a tough one. I had that meeting with him. He’s a good kid and he has a great future ahead of him. He played really well in the Pro League game,” Reid told ESPN.
Speaking of Varun’s inclusion, Reid said he wanted a good backup option for penalty corners. Historically, Varun has always been India’s second best after Harmanpreet in executing penalty corners.
How is India’s record against Australia?
Simply put, not good. India has failed to beat Australia in their last ten matches. The only ‘win’ in this period came from a shootout (after 2-2 in normal time) in the 2020-21 Pro League season. This is what makes this pre-World Cup tour all the more important.
Where should India improve?
As ESPN’s review of India’s Pro League games mentioned, defense is a major concern. In the first three games, India made too many mistakes that led to the goals. In total, India conceded 12 goals in four matches.
India leads the Pro League, but only New Zealand gave away more goals than them.
Expect the defense against the world number 1 to come under unrelenting pressure. In the last two games against Australia alone, the Indian defense conceded 14 goals. The number rises to 25 in the last five games. This will be something that Reid would be especially focused on.
What does the Australian squad look like?
Head coach Colin Batch selected a strong 23-member squad led by Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden, who will play his 400th international in the second game of the series. Key players such as Blake Govers, Matthew Dawson, Jack Whetton, Jeremy Hayward and Andrew Charter have all been selected for the number 1 team in the world.
However, unlike India, Australia has not played any international matches since the Commonwealth Games final. A few players competed in Europe for their clubs, while others played in Australia’s national league Hockey One.
“This is a bit different from our normal preparation as we normally train together for a long time in Perth, but we haven’t all been together since the Commonwealth Games,” Batch said on Hockey Australia’s website. “That creates some urgency to do well in the short term and reconnect with each other. We are very confident that we can do that and we are now starting this series against India. It is a great preparation for the World Cup, so we won.” We will not change our team too much. We have a core group of players who play well and we believe they can play well,” Batch added.
In India, all matches are broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 (SD and HD). Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
