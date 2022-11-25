A new disapproval for Israel: The Lebanese table tennis player refuses to face the Israeli rival in the Portuguese tournament





A young Lebanese table tennis player has withdrawn from the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender Vila Nova de Gaia 2022 tournament in Portugal to avoid facing an Israeli counterpart. measures taken by a large number of Muslim players from all over the Muslim world. According to the Palestinian news agency Quds News Network, 11-year-old athlete Bissan Chiri decided to withdraw from competitions after being told she would face Israeli player Elinor Davidov in a U15 Girls Singles match. 11-year-old Lebanese table tennis player Bessan Cheri has withdrawn from Portugal International Championship after refusing to face an Israeli opponent. pic.twitter.com/ov1TLDimcE Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 24, 2022 Chiris’s move received widespread praise on social media platforms. Earlier this month, Lebanese tennis player Mohamed Ataya dropped out of the Cyprus International Championship to avoid facing an Israeli opponent. The Gaza-based anti-normalization campaign welcomed the decision, saying the athlete’s withdrawal reflects the rejection of the great Lebanese nation and all Arab peoples to normalize with the occupying Israeli regime, and their fight against the crimes committed by Israel against the defenseless Palestinian people. It praised the player, saying he had joined a long list of honorable heroes who reject normalization in response to calls to boycott the Tel Aviv regime. In early September, Kuwaiti karate fighter Mohammad al-Otaibi withdrew from the 2022 Karate 1-Premier League competitions in the Azerbaijani capital Baku to avoid facing an Israeli competitor for his support of the Palestinian cause and his refusal to to normalize with the regime in Tel Aviv. Read more: Otaibi would compete in the 60-kilogram male kumite division of the international tournament. However, he withdrew from the competitions as soon as he found out he would face Israeli competitor Ronen Gehtbarg. In April, Kuwaiti fencer Mohamed al-Fadli withdrew from theWorld Fencing Championshipsheld in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), after he refused to play with an Israeli entrant. Read more: Fadli also withdrew from an international tournament in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, in September 2019, after being placed in a group competing with an Israeli player by the draw.

