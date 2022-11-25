Sports
Pakistan pins its hopes of returning to the cricket world stage
Fallout in the wake of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup continues to affect cricketing nations around the world.
England have been razed to the ground, losing all three games in an ODI series to Australia.
The team was missing some of its stars and more than a bit of its focus, but the crushing defeat took some of the shine off its T20 World Cup performance.
In India, the cricket control committee exercised its control function by dismissing the entire selection committee and immediately inviting applicants for the vacancies.
Meanwhile, there is concern in Pakistan. This is not because of firing captains, selectors or coaches.
England’s first Test there in 17 years is scheduled for Rawalpindi on December 1. There is political unrest in the air. An anti-government march in support of former prime minister and national cricket captain Imran Khan, who survived a recent assassination attempt, threatens the schedule of the three-match series.
How ironic that a British-educated, top-class high-society cricketer, who led Pakistan to a World Cup victory over England in 1992, is the person in the eye of this storm.
This speaks volumes about the intricate, complex nature of England’s relationship with Pakistan, a subject brilliantly explored in a recently published book, Cricket in Pakistan: Nation, Identity and Politics, by Ali Khan, of Lahore University of Management Sciences.
He begins by quoting CLR James’ famous What do they know of cricket, who only know cricket?
James’s work was based on the West Indies, but his message that cricket is not just a sport but part of a wider reality can be applied universally.
The extent to which this has been recognized by the game’s many stakeholders is up for debate. Clearly, the fact that allegations and examples of racism still plague the game means that the James idealism is not recognized by many, even if they knew about it in the first place.
Can there be any doubt that cricket reflects a society’s history, structure, culture and politics? In societies where it is the main sport, it can also reflect hopes and fears.
In the case of Pakistan, this is evident. Cricket is a unifying force against the obstacles the country faces in the rest of the world.
Khan suggests that cricket has come to represent Pakistan, articulating its history, culture, society and economy in a way no other construct can achieve. As an example, he cites the attack on the bus of the Sri Lankan cricket team on its way to the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009.
As a result, Pakistan was banned from hosting international cricket for over a decade. This has tarnished the team’s global competitiveness, a standalone example of where the country can do this. Crickets’ ability to have a unifying influence when everything else seems to be going bad took a serious psychological hit from the attack. The players were sentenced to a life on the road.
Consistency has never been a commonly used description of Pakistan men’s cricket team performance. This can be unfair, given that few teams manage to achieve long-term consistency. A description I’ve heard used often is mercurial and this is one that Khan also refers to. He believes that while the nickname is an exaggeration, it is a defining feature of Pakistani cricket. Why this is so ingrained seems to be a function of the country’s history, the way Pakistani cricket has developed and the changing ideologies the society has been subjected to.
The early years of cricket in Pakistan were mainly played by the urban middle class. Lahore and Karachi were the main centers of activity with universities, schools and sports clubs forming the basic structure. This regime lasted about 30 years and the team achieved international success in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Societal changes, population growth, especially in urban areas, vacillating policies of various political ideologues, and television coverage of cricket led to the sport being played and viewed by a much wider spectrum of the population. It also brought in different types of players from different backgrounds than those who represented Pakistan in the early days. A contributing factor that Khan says has not received the recognition it deserves is the role played by tape-ball cricket.
Electrical tape is stretched over a tennis ball. This removed a tennis ball’s natural bounce and those who could bowl fast benefited from a low bounce, especially if the ball was bowled close to the attacker’s feet. When the tape frayed, the movement of the balls swung through the air.
Short matches were played at a frantic pace under street lights, while some cricket laws were ignored, such as leg for wicket, as well as umpires. These conditions spurred innovation through a variety of bowling actions, not all legal ones, and batting strokes. Of course there was no coaching. The players who came into the professional game via the tape-ball route were uninhibited, natural, risk-taking and, to some extent, lawless.
Some of Pakistan’s best bowlers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries learned their tricks in tape-ball cricket. Their ability to throw quick throws into the feet of strikers, to deflect the ball once it had lost its luster and to turn around on surfaces others couldn’t handle was a marvel to behold. However, the lack of coaching and fitness levels meant that if these natural assets were counteracted, they had no alternative plan. This, in turn, fueled images of inconsistency and mercuriality.
The inconsistent tag hasn’t been helped by previous match-fixing incidents and controversies. These destroyed the reputations and careers of veteran and young cricketers alike, leading to the instant removal of part of the team in need of replacement, almost immediately.
The renewed hopes for Pakistan to host international cricket this time against a former colonial ruler and protagonist are hanging by a thread.
