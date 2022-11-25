College Football Schedule, Games 2022: What to Watch in Week 13, TV Channels, Friday Showtimes





Black Friday is known for its incredible Christmas deals the day after Thanksgiving. But why fight that mob when you could be doing something a lot more fun? Friday is jam-packed with intriguing college football games that will keep you on the couch from noon ET until well into the night in what will be a nice appetizer to Saturday’s rivalry weekend party. No. 19Tulane visits No. 24Cincinnati in a huge AAC matchup to start the day, NC State and No. 17North Carolina will take on No. 17North Carolina for state domination in the mid-afternoon and Florida goes on to beat No. 16Florida State on Friday night in one of the fiercest rivalry in the nation. There are plenty of other scenarios that can frame the final weeks of the college football season. It’s going to be a busy Friday across the country, so here’s a handy viewing guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern. The best games No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati — noon on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free): There are a lot of scenarios in the running for the AAC Championship Game, and they will disappear after the Green Wave and Bearcats finish their game on Friday. Think of it this way: The winner of this game will host the conference title game next week, and the loser will have an uphill battle to earn a rematch. There is a lot at stake on Friday afternoon and there is a lot of attention for the conference in the Nippert Stadium. Baylor in Texas – afternoon on ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free): Texas must beat Baylor and hope Kansas upsets Kansas State to face TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game. Baylor would not only like to end those hopes, but also enter the bowl season on a high note after a disappointing season. Come for the conference title game scenarios, stay for a great matchup between Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson and solid Bears defense. Arkansas, Missouri — 3:30 p.m. on CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App: The SEC’s Friday edition of CBS Game of the Week will feature the Battle Line rivalry between the Razorbacks and Tigers. Arkansas choked Ole Miss last weekend in a game that saw Raheim Sanders rush for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three more scores in the Hogs’ most impressive offensive performance of the season. Coming off a win over New Mexico State, the Tigers would like to regain the bragging rights after five straight wins from 2016-20. NC State #17 North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free): The Tar Heels were shocked at home by Georgia Tech last weekend, ruining their outside hopes of making the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Drake Maye has likely dropped out of the Heisman Trophy race, but it will be interesting to see what he has in store for the Wolfpack ahead of the ACC Championship Game match-up against Clemson. Florida at No. 16 in the State of Florida — 7:30 p.m. on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free): The Seminoles have been slowly creeping back in the CFP rankings and have a great quarterback in Jordan Travis. Meanwhile, the Gators have a multi-dimensional rushing offense with quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Trevor Etienne leading the offense. This game is no longer relevant in the national title landscape as it used to be, but Sunshine State pride is at the heart of this game. The best of the rest

