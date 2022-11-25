2022 TIMES TRIBUNE ALL REGION GIRLS TENNIS TEAM





24 Nov. PLAYER OF THE YEAR ALYSSA WIGLEY Scranton Prep, sophomore Led Scranton Prep to the District 2 Class 2A and Lackawanna League championships. … Reached the District 2 Class 2A championship game. … Had a 22-1 record, including two singles wins in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament, ranked No. 1 singles. … Lackawanna League Class 2A Player of the Year and Class 2A first-team all-star. … Has a career singles record of 37-2. …Second All-Region selection. —— SUSAN ARP Abington Heights, sophomore Led Abington Heights to the District 2 Class 3A team championship. … District 2 Class 3A Singles Champion. … Had a 17-2 record at No. 1 singles and was 12-2 in the league. … Lackawanna League Class 3A Player of the Year and Class 3A first-team all-star. … Has a career record of 30-3. …Second All-Region selection. —— RINA HANUMALI Abington Heights, senior Helped Abington Heights win the District 2 Class 3A Team Championship. … Finished second in the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament. … Had a 21-1 record at No. 2 singles and finished with a career record of 57-5. … Teamed up with sister Sona Hanumali to finish second at the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Championships. … Lackawanna Class 3A first team all-star. … Third All-Region selection. —— BELLA ANISKA Riverside, senior Fourth season in the starting lineup and moved from No. 3 to No. 1 singles. … Reached the quarterfinals of District 2 Class 2A. … Had a 14-2 record this season and was 12-1 in the league. …Lackawanna First team Class 2A all-star. … Had a career record of 52-13. … Third All-Region selection. —— LEELAH FARRELL Scranton Prep, Jr Helped Scranton Prep win the District 2 Class 2A and Lackawanna League championships. … Teamed up with Emma Cuck to win the silver at the District 2 Class 2A Doubles Championships. … Reached the Semifinals of District 2 Class 2A. … Had a 19-4 record at No. 2 singles and holds a career record of 33-6. …Lackawanna First team Class 2A all-star. … First All-Region selection. Story continues —— GABRIELLE CHANTILOUPE West Scranton, senior Helped West Scranton to the District 2 Class 3A Semifinals. … Reached the quarterfinals of District 2 Class 3A. … Teamed up with Mia Butka to reach the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Championships. …Had a record of 12-4 on No. 1 singles. …Has a 25-9 record over the past two seasons. …Lackawanna First team Class 2A all-star. …Second All-Region selection. —— ERICA BADNER Wallenpaupack, Junior Helped Wallenpaupack to the final of the District 2 Class 3A Team Championship against Abington Heights. … Reached the quarterfinals of District 2 Class 3A. … Teamed with Frankie Toppi to win the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Championship. … Had a record of 13-5 on No. 1 singles. …Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … First All-Region selection. —— NORA PENCEK North Pocono, Junior Led North Pocono to the first round of the District 2 Class 2A Team Championship. … Had a record of 12-6 in her first season at No. 1 singles. … Reached the quarterfinals of District 2 Class 2A. … Teamed up with Ella Salak to reach the District 2 Class 2A Doubles Quarter Finals. … Lackawanna First team Class 2A all-star. … First All-Region selection. —— MAIA PHILBIN Scranton, Jr Led Scranton to the first round of the District 2 Class 3A Team Championship. … Had a record of 10-8 on No. 1 singles. … Reached the Semifinals of District 2 Class 3A. … Teamed up with Julia Bergman to reach the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Championship. … Lackawanna Class 3A first team all-star. … First All-Region selection. —— COACH OF THE YEAR CHRIS DOT Wallenpaupack Led Wallenpaupack to the finals of the District 2 Class 3A Team Championship after going 9-6 and losing in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. …Coached Erika Badner and Frankie Toppi to the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Championship and Badner to the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals. Contact the writer: [email protected]; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter

