Sports
The Indian men’s field hockey team will face Australia ahead of the World Cup
India’s men’s hockey team will have another chance to reassess its strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup when it takes on world number one Australia in a five-game series starting on Saturday.
It has always been a formidable task for India to challenge the power of the Australians who are the dominant force in world hockey.
It will be the first time they have met since Australia beat India 7-0 in the CWG final in Birmingham.
India, number 5 in the world, will start clearly as underdogs against the Kookaburras, although Graham Reid’s team has been a force to be reckoned with since winning a historic bonze at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
India enters the game after two wins against New Zealand and mixed results (1W, 1L) against Spain in Bhubaneswar in the new FIH Pro League season.
Also Read |NZ beat India by seven wickets in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in series
Both Spain and New Zealand are ranked lower – eighth and ninth respectively – and playing Australia at home will be a very different proposition for the Indian squad.
Speaking of the series, India head coach Reid said, “There’s no better place to come than Australia for World Cup preparation.”
“Australia’s way of playing is very much rooted in India. The great thing about this series is that both teams are learning about the different skills that both bring,” the Australian said at the pre-match press conference here on Friday.
With the FIH World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela less than 50 days away, captain Harmanpreet Singh said every match against Australia will be vital in their preparations for the big event at home.
“This series is really important to us. When you prepare for a mega event like the World Cup, it’s always good to play against the best in the run-up,” said the ace drag-flicker.
The FIH Player of the Year also hopes that his team will receive sufficient support from Indians living in Australia.
“It’s great to be in Australia after so many years. Because of Covid we couldn’t travel here. There are a lot of passionate Indian hockey fans here and we always enjoy playing for them. I’m looking forward to good games here.” .”
Veteran Australia head coach Colin Batch said: “This series is very important for us ahead of the World Cup in January. It’s great that India is here. We love playing against them and this is going to be a great competition for us.
India is a very strong team and these will be the only games we will play for the World Cup. We feel that we can take solid steps in our preparation for the World Cup.”
The Australian team is led by co-captains Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden, who will play his 400th international match in the second game on Sunday.
Seven players — James Collins, Tom Craig, Dylan Martin, Ben Rennie, Lachlan Sharp, Jack Welch and Ky Willott — have joined the squad that won the Kookaburras seventh straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Goalkeeper Andrew Charter will be unavailable for the first two games due to his marriage.
The full Kookaburras team has not been together since the Commonwealth Games.
The other four games will also be played here on November 27, 30, December 3 and 4.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas (v/c), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh , Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.
Australia: Jacob Anderson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Ben Rennie, Lachlan Sharp, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski.
Contest Starts: at 11 AM IST.
