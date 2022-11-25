UConn MBB to face Oregon in PKI’s first game





UConn Athletic Communications / Nov 24, 2022 UConn Game Notes Oregon game notes PORTLAND, ORE. — The UConn men’s basketball team plays its first game away from home on Thanksgiving night. A long way from home. The No. 20/22 Huskies (5-0) have traveled across the country to compete in the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational in honor of the 85e birthday of the founder of Nike – over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Oregon. UConn is one of 16 men’s basketball teams playing in two different groups, the Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and the Phil Knight Legacy (PKL) — in three different Portland arenas. UConn opens play in the PKI against Oregon (2-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (EST) at the Moda Center. That game will be followed by the (#12/15) Michigan State vs. (#18/18) Alabama game. The two winners will meet on Friday at 10 p.m. (EST) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, while the two losers will clash at 12:30 p.m. (EST) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Huskies enter the tournament after five wins in which they scored at least 84 points per game and won by an average of 30.0 points per game. They shoot .514 overall as a team and .364 from three-point range, while opponents can only shoot .365 overall and .243 from three. UConn has beaten opponents at 12.2 per game. However, Oregon clearly presents UConn with the toughest test of the young season. The Ducks’ strength is their size. They have three players aged 6-11 or more, each playing at least 20 minutes per game. The Ducks beat opponents with 11.0 rebounds per game and an average of 7.3 blocks per game. “Blocking the shot is the first thing you notice and then the rebounding and the problems they cause there,” UConn Coach And Hurley said. “They’ve played two of those guys at the same time and they really have a four-man playing the three. They’re big and physical. They use their height well and they’ll try to use that tomorrow.” The Ducks are led by 6-11 N’Faly Dante, who leads the team in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (9.0). He is supported by 7-0 Nate Bittle (9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and 7-0 Kel’el Ware (7.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg). Senior guard Will Richardson also averages in the double digits (10.0) and hands out the most assists (4.0). UConn junior Adama Sanogo is tasked with fighting the big men of Oregon. The two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week is UConn’s leading scorer (21.4) and rebounder (8.0). Three other Huskies average in the double digits: Tristen Newton (11.2), Alex Karaban (11.0) and Jordan Hawkins (10.3). UConn and Oregon have not met since they were matched five years ago in Portland’s PK80, a 71-63 UConn win. The only other time they met was last season in the Maui Invitational, a 79-69 triumph in Oregon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2022/11/24/mens-basketball-uconn-mbb-set-to-meet-oregon-in-first-game-of-pki.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos