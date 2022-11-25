Sports
Thailand too strong again despite Zwilling’s five-for
Thailands Women completed their third win of their ODI series against the Netherlands at the Royal Chiang Mai Golf on Thursday, winning by 99 runs and extending their streak of wins against the Dutch to nine matches.
The foundations of Thailand’s total of 227 were half-centuries by Natthakan Chantham and Naruemol Chaiwai, who shared a third wicket stand of 79 in just 20 overs, and an aggressive 38 by Rosenanee Kanoh.
But on the bright side for Heather Siegers’ team, they bowled with a lot more control in the top half of the innings, not conceding a single walk until the 25th.e over, and Iris Zwilling became only the third Dutch woman to claim five wickets in an ODI, her figures of five for 25 seconds ahead of Cheraldine Oudolfs five for 20 against Sri Lanka at Kandy in 1997.
Zwilling’s initial spell of 6 2 14 2, removing Somnarin Tippoch and Nannapat Koncharoenkai, was an outstanding effort, and she came back at the end to take three wickets in two overs as Thailand collapsed from 217 for five to 227 all out .
She was well supported by Frdrique Overdijk early on, but it was Hannah Landheer who eventually broke the tie between Chantham and Chaiwai, claiming two wickets in an over twice to finish with four for 43.
Chantham had again struck with great composure, her 56 coming from 86 deliveries and including six fours and a six before being caught well down the leg side by goalkeeper Babette de Leede, while Chaiwai made 65, her highest international score, off 102 balls before she was bowled by Landheer.
She was followed four deliveries later by Kanoh, who had hit seven bounds in her 33-ball 38, giving Thailand a challenging total for the Dutch to chase.
De Leede and Sterre Kalis started promising again but the accuracy of the Thai bowling continued to pressure the batters, and after hitting five fours in her innings of 30, De Leede tried to hit Onnicha Kamchomphu over the top and was caught midway by Chantham . -On.
Kalis continued alongside Robine Rijke, but when she too went airborne and caught by Kamchomphu off Tippoch’s bowling, and Rijke and Overdijk followed in the next two overs, the Dutch were on 74 for four and Thailand were in control .
After that only Siegers was able to take the bowling, her 32 coming with almost a run a ball and including three fours and a six, but Chaiwai was again able to turn her spinners effectively and wickets fell at regular intervals.
Suleeporn Laomi and Tippoch were again the stars of an excellent attack, taking four for 26 and three for 15 respectively, as the Netherlands were dismissed for 128 in 38.3 overs.
Dutch coach Shane Deitz paid tribute to Zwilling’s effort with the ball after the match, but acknowledged that Thailand had batted very well in difficult conditions, with a soft pitch and heavy cloud cover.
We bowled and fielded well sometimes, he said, but we offered them a four-ball too often, which took away the pressure we had built up earlier.
Once again some stupid shots and good tight bowling were our downfall. If we put together all the elements of the game, we will be on the right side of the result, since our skill level is good, we just have to put together all the aspects of the game.
The last game of the ODI series will be played on Saturday, followed by four T20 Internationals next week.
