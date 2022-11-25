Sports
Left-wing Brazilians hope to reclaim the football shirt from the Bolsonaro movement | Brazil
Left-wing Brazilians hope to use their country’s first World Cup match to reclaim the famous yellow and green football shirt from Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right movement.
The canary (Little Canary) shirt has become the most powerful symbol of support for Brazil’s nationalist leader, who came to power in 2018 but saw his hopes of a second term dashed last month after left-wing former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva won the presidential election.
Lula, who takes power on January 1, is leading efforts to regain control of the soccer jersey and other Brazilian symbols, such as the national anthem and flag.
The 77-year-old has announced that he will watch the game against Serbia on Thursday wearing a canarinho with the number 13 on the back representing his Workers’ Party (PT). Left-wing football fanatics can download the design from Lula’s official website and make your own shirt.
We can’t be ashamed of wearing our green and yellow shirt, Lula recently told reporters. [It] does not belong to one particular candidate. It does not belong to any particular party. Green and yellow are the colors of 213 million citizens who love this country.
Marcelo Freixo, another prominent left-wing politician and football enthusiast, said he would see Brazil’s Qatar debut in a yellow and green shirt in tribute to his local team, Flamengo, and the legendary Seleo.
Fascist movements have always expropriated national symbols, [but] we won the election and it is now time to reclaim all our national symbols, which belong to all of us, Freixo said. The Brazilian flag, Brazil national team and national anthem have never belonged to the extreme right.
Reginaldo Lopes, a PT congressman and ally of Lula, wore the canarinho during a recent interview with the Guardian, a look that would have once instantly marked him as a Bolsonarista.
It should send the message that we are restoring democracy and that symbols like our flag and jersey belong to everyone, not just one political faction, Lopes said. It is wrong for one political faction to try to usurp something that is a symbol for all Brazilians.
Not all left-wing Brazilians find it easy to re-embrace a jersey that has come to represent an extremist president who devastated the Amazon and whose disastrous Covid response led to the deaths of nearly 700,000 civilians.
The reconciliation was further complicated by the fact that several leading Brazilian players, including star striker Neymar, are Bolsonaro supporters.
I’m not ready to wear the shirt yet, said Priscila Motta, a 43-year-old publicist, as she dropped her son off at school on Thursday in Brazil’s blue away shirt. I don’t want to be confused with a Bolsonarista.
Andr Porcaro, a 41-year-old engineer from the city of Eugenpolis, said he planned to put on his yellow shirt for the first time since the 2018 World Cup on Thursday.
I think today, specifically today, the yellow shirt is not linked to politics. If someone sees me wearing the shirt on the street today, they won’t automatically assume I’m a Bolsominion, Porcaro said, using one of the derogatory names for followers of the outgoing president.
But would Porcaro still wear yellow on Friday? I don’t think so, he said. Maybe I’ll just wear it during the World Cup. I think it is almost impossible to separate the yellow shirt from this political movement.
Freixo believed it was time for a counterattack against Bolsonaro’s authoritarian attempt to kidnap the canarinho. We must reclaim and democratize these symbols, he said, as Brazil’s players prepared for their quest for a sixth World Cup title.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/24/leftwing-brazilians-reclaim-football-jersey-bolsonaro-world-cup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Left-wing Brazilians hope to reclaim the football shirt from the Bolsonaro movement | Brazil
- Fashion Law, Brand Partnerships, and Protecting Your Work From Copycats
- Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
- Best phone deals of the week for Black Friday in the US
- Thailand too strong again despite Zwilling’s five-for
- PM Modi hails heroism of Lachit Barphukans as inspiration for rise of New India
- Fashion heiress Sudha Reddy receives Global Gifter honor
- JIT stops investigation into Imran Khan attack case
- UConn MBB to face Oregon in PKI’s first game
- Indonesians pray outdoors after a deadly earthquake devastates the city
- Boris Johnson made honorary citizen of Kyiv
- Meta Quest 2, Airpod Pros and more