Fairmont 12U girls hockey nets 6th win in a row | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — The Fairmont 12U girls’ hockey team won a doubleheader last Saturday and added another win on Sunday to extend their winning streak to six in a row. Mariel Parish and Lauren Bettin scored two goals each and netminder Lexi Sundeen earned a shutout to lead Fairmont to a 6-0 Game 1 victory over Sioux Falls at Fairmont’s Martin County Arena. Halyn Haycraft converted Avery Kurt’s assist into Fairmont’s original goal before Parish and Lexi Haycraft generated back-to-back goals. Parish contributed a short-handed goal before Bettin cashed in a pair of helpers from Lexi Haycraft to cover Fairmont’s offensive performance. Sundeen recorded 13 saves to shutout Fairmont, who fired 37 shots at the net in Game 1. Sundeen spun off 17 Sioux Falls shots, while Parish racked up a game-best four goals to complete Fairmont’s 6-0 Game 2 win. Lexi Haycraft accounted for two goals, while Halyn Haycraft and Kurt provided one assist each. Parish scored another hat-trick and added a helper to propel Fairmont to a 7-1 victory over Redwood Falls on Sunday. Lexi Haycraft lit up the round twice, Halyn Haycraft contributed one goal and two assists, while Kynlee Beemer added a goal for Fairmont. Kennedy Murphy and Maya Earhart dished out an assist each, while Sundeen clinched the win with 16 saves. Fairmont shot 41 times on target. Fairmont (8-1) travels to Marshall on Sunday for a 12:15 p.m. game. Gavin Kester collected a hat-trick and provided an assist to beat the Fairmont Bantams 10-1 to Albert Lea on Sunday in Albert Lea. Klay Beemer contributed two goals and one helper to Fairmont’s effort, while Preston Cepress recorded one goal and two assists. Noah Meixell scored one goal and one assist, while Hunter Olson provided two assists for Fairmont. Macklain Anderson, Caleb Meyer and Bryce Ihrke each provided goals in the win, while Jase Meade, Dayton Draper and Hunter Thate provided assists. Brandon Hector and Kaden Olson combined between the pipes for 15 saves for Fairmont, who drilled 41 shots into the net. The Fairmont Bantams (2-5) open tonight’s Sauk Center Tournament against Lakeville at 6:00 PM at the Sauk Center Civic Arena. The tournament closes on Sunday. The Fairmont 10U girls hockey team went 1-2 for third place last weekend at a tournament in Hudson, Wis. Blaine defeated Fairmont 5-2 in the opening round. Geminnie Lopez and London Truesdell provided unassisted goals for Fairmont, while goalkeeper Nola Hazard made 25 saves. Host Hudson squeezed a 2-1 second round decision over Fairmont. Kenzley Tietje produced an unassisted goal, while Hazard deflected a whopping 47 shots into the net. Alayna Kurt produced two goals to help Fairmont to a 3-2 victory over Eau Claire in the third round. Logyn Luhmann contributed one goal, Tietje provided an assist and Hazard made 29 stops. The Fairmont 10U girls team will host New Ulm/Sleepy Eye at 12pm Saturday at Martin County Arena in Fairmont before hosting Marshall at 3:45pm Sunday at Fairmont. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2022/11/25/fairmont-12u-girls-hockey-nets-6th-straight-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos