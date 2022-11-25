No. 12 Michigan State Falls to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in Phil Knight Invitational





PORTLAND, Oregon. Michigan State men’s basketball led much of the first half, but fell behind five at halftime and couldn’t catch up to Alabama in the second half en route to an 81–70 loss at the Moda Center in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night. Higher guard Tyson Walker led the way for the Spartans with 21 points, four assists and three rebounds while junior guard A. J. Hooggaard finished with 18 points and four rebounds and was promoted to forward Joey Hauser finished with nine points and five rebounds. Recordings Michigan State drops to 3-2 overall, while Alabama improves to 5-0. To summarise Michigan State was trailing by five points (42-37) at the break, but Alabama used a 15-3 run to take an 18-point lead, 67-49, on a 3-pointer by Nimari Burnett with 9 more :17 to play. the game.

The Spartans play without a senior striker Malik room and sophomore guard Jaden Akin

A pair of three-pointers from Hoggard in the final two minutes put MSU as close as 78-70 with 1:41 to go, but the Crimson Tide would make four free throws to cut the lead to 11 points (81-70) to close off the score.

Alabama had gone out to an early 8–2 lead on a Noah Gurley layup in the opening minutes of the game, but the Spartans worked back to tie the game at 10-all on a freshman forward layup Jason Kohler at 12:23 p.m.

Trailing 15-14 with 11:03 on the block, the Spartans used a 9-2 run to take a 23-17 lead over a freshman guard jumper Tre Holloman with 7:43 left.

The Spartans took their biggest lead of the game, 28-21, on a Kohler hook shot with 5:41 left to play.

MSU led by five points, 30–25, on a Walker jumper with 4:42 left before halftime, but Alabama’s Brandon Miller scored six consecutive points as the Crimson Tide took a 31–30 lead.

A Walker jumper tied the game at 37-all, but Noah Clowney hit free throws with 33 seconds left and Miller hit a trey with three seconds left to give Alabama a 42–37 lead. Main stats The Spartans shot just 38.7 percent from the floor (24-of-62), including 33.3 percent (11-of-33) in the second half.

Alabama came into the game and led the country in rebounding, but Michigan State finished with a 42-40 lead on the boards

MSU finished the game with 72.0 percent shooting from the free throw line (18-of-25), but missed four front-end shots from one-on-one situations.

Michigan State only made 11 turnovers, but Alabama scored 18 points on those turnovers, including 12 points on seven errors in the first half. Notes Alabama now leads the all-time series with Michigan State, 2-1.

Michigan State has an all-time 43–28 record against Southeastern Conference Head Coach teams Tom Izzo is 21-7 against SEC teams.

Senior guard Tyson Walker scored a team-high 21 points, his fourth straight game in double digits and the 50th game of his career in double digits.

Senior guard Tyson Walker scored a team-high 21 points, his fourth straight game in double digits and the 50th game of his career in double digits.

It was his second game with at least 20 points this season and the 13th of his career.

Junior guard AJ Hoggard scored 18 points, his third game in double digits this year and the 14th of his career. Next one Michigan State will play Oregon in the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational (midnight ET) on Friday, November 25.

