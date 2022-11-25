Club linked to man arrested for $250,000 local cricket robbery revealed





More details have come to light about the local cricket fiasco that saw a Melbourne man arrested for alleged theft and fraud of $250,000. It is alleged that a 35-year-old Doncaster man funneled money from a Mulgrave company to his own company, which then paid for the recruitment of high-profile international cricketers. While that information was readily available, recent reports have named Endeavor Hills of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association as the club linked to those arrested. Endeavor Hills have made headlines throughout the 2022/23 season with the likes of Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Fidel Edwards, Shoaib Malik, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dawid Malan signing up for the club. He was arrested earlier this week and details came out today via Paul Amy and Code sports, Fox Sports’ Drew Jones continued SEN The Captain’s Flight. He used the money, funneled it to essentially payouts and wages for Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards, Shoaib Malik, a few Sri Lankan players to come and play for Endeavor Hills in sort of these special T20 matches. With one of the games originally announced for Sunday at Dandenong Shepley Oval, Jones wondered if the game would be canceled as a result of the allegations. One would be in Dandenong this Sunday, tickets were on sale, you could get VIP packages, there were cocktail bars, you could get your hair cut by a hairdresser there, Jones explained. They tried to make it to this big event where they would bring these cricketers to Dandenong but at this stage it seems unlikely that the game will go ahead as they were paid with money that was allegedly stolen. Given that the news only came to light days before the first star-studded game, Jones revealed that power-hitter Gayle had already made his way to Australia, but may now be out of a game. Chris Gayle has flown to Australia, he’s ready to go, but he may not really play, Jones said. He flew 36 hours to get to Melbourne to play in this match. It’s a very serious story, a very interesting story. The second of two star-studded T20s was due to be played at the same venue on December 4.

