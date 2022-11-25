IHSAA soccer Class 6A state finals preview: Carroll vs. Center Grove

Center Grove and Carroll (Fort Wayne) meet for the first time on the football field during Friday night’s Class 6A state championship in Lucas Oil Stadium.

They are the benchmark, Carroll coach Doug Dinan said of Center Grove, which will attempt to become the first Class 6A program to win three straight state championships. So next year we reached out to some of those schools to play those benchmark programs.

For fans of 6A programs in the Indianapolis area, Friday’s game could be an introduction to a Carroll program that hadn’t progressed past the regional round. But that will change from next year. The Carrolls conference, the Summit Athletic Conference, splits into two five-team divisions, allowing those Fort Wayne schools to play against two non-conference opponents.

Carroll, Dinan said, will begin a four-year contract with Center Grove starting in 2024. Those schools will play in Week 2. Carroll will play against Hamilton Southeastern, who beat it 21-15 in the state half last week, and Warren Central in 2023.

I think it’s huge, Dinan said of the importance of the schedule change. We have a good conference with good football teams and great coaches and great kids. But you stay in Fort Wayne and you don’t really measure up to the best in the state. So to be able to split our conference into parties and pick up some non-conference games will greatly benefit our growth. Were excited about that.

Center Grove, in his first year as an independent after leaving the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, also needs opponents for future schedules, so the matchup makes sense. Regarding Friday’s game specifically, Eric Moore said he sees an opponent comparable to the best the Trojans play.

They’re fast, very athletic, and their secondary is as good as I’ve seen, Moore said. They are very well coached and their attack is versatile. Not everyone offers all that and they have a great kicking game. And I know they are emotionally distressed by the loss of a young man in their program.

Owen Scheele died in June after a short battle with chronic myeloid leukemia. Scheele, who wore the No. 13 jersey, would have been a senior quarterback at Carroll this season. Playing in memory of Scheeles has been a rallying point for Carroll this season.

It has brought the community together, be it teammates or people outside the program, said Dinan, who was visibly emotional about Scheele. All actions were for him and in his honor. He wore number 13, our kids talk about it all the time. Were 13-0 and those numbers are special to us. He was a big competitor. He was going to be our quarterback. He was an immensely gifted player who threw the ball extremely well. We were excited about his future and where he would lead us. It was so fast and so tragic. In fact, it’s still hard to embrace it right now.

Here’s a closer look at the class 6A title game:

matchup

Carroll (13-0) v Center Grove (11-2)

Rankings

Carroll No. 5; Middle Forest No. 4

kick off

Friday 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to watch

Bally Sports Indiana Extra and IHSAAtv.org

Championships

Carroll is playing in his first state football championship. The Chargers have five state titles in school history, including two in baseball (2010 and 11), two in girls’ cross-country (2018 and 19), and one in boys’ cross-country (2016).

Center Grove has four state championships in football, winning 5A in 2008 and 6A in 2015, 2020, and 2021. Center Grove has 19 state championships in all sports with a maximum of seven in softball.

Coaches

Doug Dinan, 56, is in his 13e season at Carroll with a 103-45 record. He coached 17 seasons with Fort Wayne Snider as an assistant before coming to Carroll. Dinan was born in Zanesville, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio State. His father was a high school basketball coach in Ohio.

Eric Moore, 61, is in his 24th season with Center Grove with a 235-74 record and four state championships. A graduate of Edgewood in 1979 and a graduate of Indiana University in 1984, Moore coached as an assistant in Punta Gorda, Fla., then as head coach at Charlotte High School in Florida before coming to Center Grove in 1999.

A closer look at Carroll

Carroll is one of two teams to debut in the state finals, along with Whiteland in 5A. The Chargers had never won a regional prior to this season, but rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Lafayette Jeff and win the regional championship. Carroll defeated No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 at home in the semi-state last week.

Carroll is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, who completes 65.5% of his passes for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Chargers are tied at the receiver position with seniors Camden Herschberger (57 catches, 737 yards, seven TDs) and Jayden Hill (33 catches, 472 yards, four TDs) and junior Hansen Haffner (37 catches, 479 yards, 10 TDs). Nate Starks, a sophomore running back, has 1,127 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs and junior Braden Steely has 482 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs.

The Carrolls defense, which allows only 9.8 points per game, is led by junior lineman Ashton Pesetski (86 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions), senior linebacker Maxton Wiard (62 tackles, nine for loss) and senior defensive back Jorge Valdes (52 tackles, five sacks).

A look at Center Grove

Center Grove makes his fourth consecutive state finals appearance and goes for his third straight championship. This is Trojan’s sixth title game in eight seasons. Center Grove averages 35.7 points per game and ranks fifth in 6A. The Trojans are looking to win their 15th consecutive tournament game dating back to the 2019 state championship.

Center Grove is led offensively by seniors Micah Coyle (1,941 rushing yards, 21 TDs) and Jalen Thomeson (954 yards, nine TDs) by running back and junior quarterback Tyler Cherry (2,154 passing yards, 21 TDs) and junior receiver Noah Coy (57 catches, 1,081 yards, 13 touchdowns). Senior Eli Hohlt has 15 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

On defense, the Trojans are led by junior linebacker Owen Bright (69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 sacks), senior safety Gage Rees (61 tackles, two interceptions) and junior linebacker Kaden McConnell (52 tackles, three forced fumbles) . along with junior linemen Elijah Chandler (46 tackles, five sacks) and Nate Johnson (39 tackles, 5 sacks). Senior Nolan Foley is also one of the best states at his position.

How Carroll can win

Stop running or at least slow it down. The Trojans have ramped up ground attack over the past three weeks, including 302 yards on the ground in a 33-10 win over Cathedral last week. Stopping the run has been a strong point for Carroll, who only allows 98.4 yards on the ground per game. It would be ideal to ground Center Grove less than 500 feet. Do not turn the ball over for a violation. Carroll has scored just 13 goals in 13 games in the past two weeks.

How Center Grove can win

Get off to a good start. That is not necessarily necessary for this team to win, as last week’s early 10-0 deficit against Cathedral showed. But you have to wonder what Carroll’s mentality will be as he falls behind early against the back-to-back defending state champions. That can feel daunting under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium for a new team. This game will be more conducive to Center Groves passing game than the cold and snow of half the state. But if Coyle and Thomeson get it down to the ground, the Trojans will be hard to beat. Coyle has averaged 187 yards on the ground in his last eight games.

Prediction

Center Grove 31, Carroll 21

Call Star reporter Kyle Nedden at (317) 444-6649.