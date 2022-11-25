Badgers continue to struggle with No. 8 Bold





Next game: University of York 12/1/2022 | 6 p.m 01 Dec (Thu) / 6pm University of York History TORONTO The Brock Badgers men’s hockey team lost 6-2 to the No. 8 TMU Bold on Thursday night in Toronto. Despite beating TMU 35-28 in Thursday night’s showdown, the Badgers continued to struggle against the No. 8 nationally ranked Bold. Brock has dropped both regular season meetings so far against the Toronto opponent, conceding a total of 12 goals in those two games. The next meeting between the budding rivals won’t be until the new year, with Brock challenging TMU on home ice at Canada Games Park on Saturday, January 7. Meanwhile, on Thursday on the ice, the Badgers delivered a strong 20-minute opening to lead them 2-1 on the scoreboard going into the first break. A highlight for Brock on the evening, Cole Tymkin scored both goals in the first period. The first came near the five minutes of the opening frame when the badgers were in the power play and tipped Tymkin on a punt shot for the TMU net. His second of the night also came from close range of the Bold goal, as he was able to navigate a crowd in front of the net and pop into the loose puck. Tymkin has now registered a point in four of the last five games for the Badgers, tallying three goals and two assists during this stretch. Brock came back from half time leading and struggled defensively through the next two periods as they allowed five unanswered goals. This included two power play markers as the Badgers got into penalty trouble, taking a total of eight penalties during the game. The Bold ended the night with six different scorers and five players recording a multi-point game. Brock starting goalkeeper Andy MacLean finished the night with a total of 22 saves as TMU goalkeeper Kai Edmonds made 33 in the win. The Badgers are back in action on Thursday, December 1 when they welcome the York Lions to Canada Games Park for the first of three games in four days to close out the fall semester. Brock has been strong on home ice with a 4-1 home record year-to-date. Puck drop against the Lions is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets for Brock Badgers home games can be purchased at brocku.universitytickets.comwith the game also available to stream OUA.TV. TIE AT A GLANCE Overall Record: 12-5-1 (WL-OTL)

Conference Report: 8-4-0 Next game: Thursday, December 1 vs. York Lions 6pm – Canada Games Park Follow us for all your Brock Badgers updatesFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

